How do Trump supporters still do this?

Former President Donald Trump gave a long and disturbed speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend. We must stop treating support for Trump as just another political choice and instead work to isolate his renewed threat to our democracy and national security.

A character test

Donald Trump went to CPAC and gave a speech that was, even by his delusional standards, dark and violent. Much of it was hallucinatory. As fun as it is to listen to President von Munchausen and his many gentleman stories, Trump is the former Commander-in-Chief of the United States Armed Forces and the current front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024. He’s more dangerous than ever for our democracy. and our national security.

But I also want to divert attention from Trump’s obvious emotional issues to consider a more troubling question: How, in 2023, after all we know about this man and his attacks on our government and our Constitution, do we engage people who heard this speech? and support the candidacy of Donald Trump? How do we divert the discussion from partisanship to civic-mindedness and to the protection of our constitutional order?

In the past, journalists have approached these issues cautiously, sticking their heads in cafes, asking for comment at rallies and pretending to overhear conversations at gas stations, all in an effort to try to understand voters. of Trump. (Only The Daily Shows Jordan Klepper has ever managed to go anywhere in such interviews, and the answers he gets are often awfully stupid.) Those respectful conversations with Trump voters produced next to nothing. useful beyond failed economic anxiety theories and other rationalizations that capture little about why Trump voters continue to support a bunch of authoritarian morons.

In 2016, Trump supporters could rely on a host of hopeful arguments: Trump just does things; hell is hiring professional staff; good Republicans will keep it in line; work will sober him up. All of this would be refuted in time. (It didn’t help that the alternative at the time was Hillary Clinton, who I voted for but whose campaign was a tough sell to a lot of people.) But in 2020, Trump, with his enablers at Fox and other right-wing outlets had created a kind of impermeable anti-reality field around the GOP base. This shell of pure denial defeated almost every argument about anything.

The media, bewildered by the presence of a sociopathic narcissist in the Oval Office, treated Trump like a normal political leader, and soon we all even got used to the fact that the President of the United States regularly looked like the guy at the end of the day. bar that makes you decide to bring your drink to a table or stand. When Joe Biden won, I hoped that this weird fever that gripped so many Americans would finally pass. But the fever did not die down, not even after January 6, 2021 and the many hearings that showed Trump’s responsibility in the events of that dark day.

And now Trump has kicked off his bid to return to office with a litany of madness. His speech at CPAC was narrated by my colleagues from the Atlantic; John Hendrickson notes that Trump is returning to grievance classics, and McKay Coppins describes how Trump has managed to be part of the usually boring CPAC kitsch.

But we shouldn’t confuse Trump gibberish with harmless political glossolalia. As Charlie Sykes said this morning, CPAC is a serious threat posing as a cult circus clown car and revealed what a Trump 2.0 would look like. It’s about a former president whose pitch included “I am your punishment.” Retribution for what, exactly, hasn’t been said, but revenge for being removed from office is probably at the top of the list. The Trumpian millennium has turned into four years of sordid incompetence and an ignominious loss. If Trump wins again, there will be a wave of pardons, the same group of miscreants will return to Pennsylvania Avenue, and this time they won’t even pretend to care about the Constitution or the rule of law.

Imagine an administration where everyone will be nostalgic for Bill Barr’s loftiness.

Trump also reminded us that he is an existential threat to our national security. He reveled in a story he first told last spring, almost certainly fiction, of how he informed a meeting of NATO leaders that he would let the Russians overthrow them s they weren’t paid. (Trump still thinks NATO is a protection racket.) He then fantasized about how easily a Russian attack could destroy NATO headquarters.

We’ve all cataloged this kind of Trumpian weirdness over and over, and I still feel pity for the fact-checkers who try to follow it. But I wonder if there is any interest. By now it should be clear that the people listening to Trump don’t care about facts, or even politics or politics. They enjoy the series and want it back on television for another four years. And that’s not a problem with Trump but with the voters.

It’s high time to admit that supporting Trump, after all we know now, is a moral failure. As I wrote in a recent book, there is such a thing as being a bad citizen in a democracy, and we should stop making false arguments about politics. Instead, anyone who cares about the health of American democracy, of any political party or belief, should make it clear that to applaud Trump’s fantasies and threats at CPAC is to show a total lack of civic character. (I might say that’s no better than applauding David Duke, but why invoke the former KKK leader when Trump has already had dinner with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist he seems to consider a great guy? )

The man who bellowed and sweated through nearly two hours of authoritarian madness is still the same man who launched an attack on our Capitol (and on his own vice president), the man who would deliver our allies to Russia s ‘they were behind the vig, the man who thinks a free press is his enemy, the man who tried to stave off a pandemic when thousands and thousands of Americans died.

Stigma and judgment have their place in politics. There was a time when we chased people out of public life for far lesser offenses than the violent and seditious corruption of Donald Trump. We were a better country for that, and going back to that better time begins with the media holding elected Republicans responsible for Trump’s statements, but also with each of us refusing to accept the rationalizations and equivocations of even our friends and our family. I said in 2016 that the Trump campaign was a test of character and that millions of us were failing. The stakes are even clearer and steeper now; we can no longer fail this test.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering a mass vaccination campaign for poultry as an outbreak of bird flu continues to kill millions of chickens. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. A stampede at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York on Sunday night killed one person and injured nine others. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

Dispatches

Time for Debate: Conor Friedersdorf collects more reader responses on organized religion.

Evening reading

Teresa Kopec/Getty

A bird's eye view

By Elaine Godfrey

Have you ever watched a duck? I mean really looked one.

If so, you’ve probably noticed how a duck manages to look both graceful and clumsy, with its rounded head tucked perfectly into its body and its rubbery feet kicking underwater. Sometimes the shell twists its sleek neck to peck and tug on its wings, which actually involves collecting oil from glands near its tail and combing it through its feathers to keep them waterproof.

This is important work for a duck. And it can be fun to watch, reflecting on how she spends her time and letting your mind wander to childhood memories of Beatrix Potters Jemima Puddle-Duck and Robert McCloskeys Make Way for Ducklings. I indulged in that for a while this week while visiting the National Zoos Bird House in northwest Washington, DC After six years of renovations, the exhibit will finally reopen on March 13.

Read the article completely.

Amanda Shaffer

Read. Wolfish, Erica Berry's first book, explores what we perceive as threats and teaches us to live with our fears.

Show. If blockbuster-level gore is what you're looking for, our reviewer writes, Cocaine Bear (in theaters) delivers.

Play our daily crosswords.

PS

Some people on social media recently pointed me to a documentary on Amazon Prime called The Sound of 007. I’m a sucker for all things James Bond (and I’ve been known to have controversial opinions about casting the role) , but I particularly like the music. The brassy horns and electric guitars, the cheesy lyrics, the overworked performances, it all makes me want to play baccarat in London or Hong Kong in 1967 while smoking and saying things like banco.

There’s a lot in the special about John Barry, the king of the 007 scores, and especially about the origins of the instantly recognizable Monty Normans theme. (Weird factoid: this was originally intended for a musical that Norman was writing based on a VS Naipaul novel set in the East Indian community of Trinidad, and so it had kind of its bouncy sound and influenced by the sitar. Barry jazzed it up.) The documentary includes plenty of interviews and archival clips, and some of the stories behind these songs are incredible: Dame Shirley Bassey had to take off her bustier to hit the notes in Goldfinger, and Tom Jones says he nearly passed out trying to finish off Thunderball. There’s also some honest discussion about not-so-great themes: Dame Shirley hated Moonraker, and nobody liked Octopussy’s All Time High very much. Producer Harry Saltzman apparently tried to veto one of the true classics, Diamonds Are Forever, because it was too risky. (No, really.) I admit I yawned a bit at later contributions from Sam Smith and Billie Eilish, but The Sound of 007 is a gripping musical tour through the Bond films.

