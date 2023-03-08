Politics
On Sisodia’s arrest, MP Stalin’s big demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all necessary steps to order the unconditional release of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from jail of Tihar for alleged irregularities in Delhi’s now discontinued excise policy.
Recalling that the misuse of investigative agencies and constitutional offices, including that of the governor’s office, could never strengthen India’s vibrant democracy, Stalin said that on the day of Sisodia’s arrest and “terrorizing the ‘due process of law will be remembered as the black day of the BJP regime’. In the center.”
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is incarcerated in Tihar prison after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day police custody on Monday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him inside the prison on Tuesday as part of its money laundering investigation.
“I hope you will agree that different ideologies and multiple political parties are the heart of Indian democracy,” Stalin said in a letter to the prime minister, a copy of which has been made available to the media here. Along the same lines, the rule of law and individual liberty are cornerstones of our criminal justice system, he said.
“Although this is so, I am saddened and disappointed to find that Thiru Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister-elect of Delhi, has been arrested on false allegations and subjected to all the punishment and pressure depriving the constitutional guarantee of personal freedom,” Stalin said. said.
All the canons of the criminal justice system have been thrown to the winds and the rule of law abused solely for the personal gratification of a ruling party in the Centre, the Chief Minister alleged in the letter.
He further stated that over the past 9 years, the independence of investigative agencies has been robbed wherever the interest of the ruling party in the Center is involved. These agencies have been misused and repeatedly used as a weapon of political vendetta only against political leaders of opposition parties. “Falsified allegations devoid of facts have become the tool of such a blatant abuse of power,” he said.
Atrocities such as raids on opposition party leaders, the removal of elected governments by abusing the anti-defection law, and the unleashing of investigative agencies with arrogance to arrest opposition leaders or leaders of the discomfort for the BJP are not only an abuse of power, but also reminiscent of emergency days, the DMK chairman said.
“I therefore request you to take all necessary measures to preserve the residual reputation of the first investigative agencies and constitutional offices during the last nine years of BJP rule, especially the governor’s office, and order the unconditional release of Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by humiliating the rule of law and the fundamental principles of our seven-decade-old Constitution,” the Chief Minister said.
