Politics
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case ‘considers resigning’ over embarrassing Covid messages
The senior British civil servant is reportedly considering quitting after embarrassing WhatsApp messages he sent during the Covid crisis leaked.
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is considering stepping down before the next election, due at the end of 2024.
It comes after the messages he sent were published by the Daily Telegraph’s investigation into conversations involving Matt Hancock when he was health secretary.
In a message, Mr Case suggested then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ‘domestically suspicious’.
In another, Prince William’s former aide mocked international travelers having to quarantine in Premier Inn ‘shoe boxes’ after arriving in the UK.
And one revealed that Mr Case had said opposition to Covid-19 restrictions was ‘pure Conservative ideology’, leading to calls from MPs for him to be sacked.
Mr Case is said to be ‘really undecided’ whether to leave his role early, according to the Financial Times.
Downing Street has said it has confidence in the Cabinet Secretary despite a series of fiascos which have raised questions about his abilities.
A senior official said: “The indictment is now so long against him, the only interpretation can be that the prime minister probably doesn’t want to get rid of him.”
Mr Case also warned Mr Hancock at one point that Mr Sunak was “going crazy” about the lockdown rules imposed on businesses.
And he appeared to welcome the inconvenience caused by certain lockdown rules, at one point saying the prospect of first-class travelers being forced to occupy small rooms in quarantined hotels was “hilarious”.
His leaked comments sparked a backlash among some Tory MPs. Yeovil’s Marcus Fysh said: “Simon Case is clearly not fit to be Cabinet Secretary and should resign.”
A minister described his interventions as “extraordinary”, adding: “He is supposed to sit above the fray, but he seems to have embraced it with a kind of youthful glee.” It’s just embarrassing.
Former cabinet minister Esther McVey pointed the finger at Mr Case’s criticism of Mr Sharma and suggested it showed he failed to comply with the civil service’s duty of impartiality .
‘If Mr Case thinks Alok Sharma was pursuing such a radical Conservative ideology, it can only mean he is yet another senior left-wing official in British politics,’ she said.
A friend of Mr Case told The Times that while the posts embarrassed him, they did not reflect his approach.
“I’m sure he will be embarrassed by these remarks, but they were made in the heat of the moment in the midst of a national crisis in response to a cabinet minister,” the source said.
“They don’t represent the entire policy-making process. We are talking here about casual language used in a casual setting.
Mr Case’s comments are among 100,000 posts involving Mr Hancock that were leaked to The Daily Telegraph by the former Health Secretary’s biographer Isobel Oakeshott.
During an exchange on Covid isolation, Mr Case wrote: ‘We are losing this war because of the behavior, that’s the thing we have to reverse (which is probably also based on people hearing about the isolation of trusted local figures, not nationally suspicious figures like the PM, unfortunately).
In a separate exchange, Mr Sharma and Mr Sunak, who was chancellor at the time, appear to have raised concerns about the requirement for hotel companies to collect contact tracing details from guests.
Mr Case said Mr Sharma would be ‘crazy’ to go against the rules and suggested he was guilty of ‘pure conservative ideology’.
Jacob Rees-Mogg said the posts suggested Mr Case and Mr Hancock had teamed up to ‘marginalise’ government officials who opposed tougher lockdown rules.
But Downing Street said the Prime Minister continued to trust Mr Case.
Asked about the controversial messages, the PM’s spokesman said: “These are potentially areas that the independent inquiry will look into.”
“You heard the Prime Minister last week say we won’t go into piecemeal information, we think the inquiry is the right place to lay it all out.”
He added: ‘What we are seeing is piecemeal information put into the public domain, we don’t have the context behind it or even an important government job and process in which the Cabinet Secretary and d others would have been involved. ‘
