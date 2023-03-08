Turkey’s election will see fierce competition





President Erdogan is a strong candidate despite some devastating failures on the economic front. A united opposition – a five-party alliance – in Turkey has announced Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party as its presidential candidate to battle incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years now. Kilicdaroglu, 74, served in the government’s finance department and entered parliament in 2002. He became party leader in 2010 and is considered a social democrat. There was a split in the opposition alliance over his candidacy when right-wing nationalist IYI or Meral Aksener of the Good party opposed his name, suggesting that the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara , Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, had a better chance than Kilicdaroglu based on opinion. polls. But a compromise was reached, and his suggestion that Imamoglu and Yavas should be appointed vice-presidents if the alliance wins the May elections was accepted. Kilicdaroglu promised to appoint the leaders of the five alliance parties as vice-presidents. Kilicdaroglu and his party have been unable to defeat Erdogan and Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party in national elections on previous occasions. What raised the hopes of opposition parties was the victory of Imamoglu and Yavas in the 2019 municipal elections in Istanbul and Ankara. Speaking in Ankara on Monday, Kilicdaroglu said: “Our table is the table of peace. Our only goal is to bring the country to days of prosperity, peace and joy. President Erdogan has become a strong and charismatic leader and his Justice and Development Party has firmly opposed the strictly secular principles propagated by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk a century ago. During the 1980s, army generals stuck to secular ideology and banned the Justice and Development Party on several occasions. Over the past 20 years, Erdogan has followed his party’s Islamist ideology and removed many restrictions like the wearing of headscarves that the military had insisted on. Erdogan is also seen by the opposition as being authoritarian, and keen to transition Turkey to a presidential form of government from that of the existing parliamentary system. Opposition parties oppose the presidential system as they believe it is an attempt by Erdogan to assume more power. The opposition alliance no longer fights Erdogan on the issue of secularism, although it has emphasized the aspect of greater democracy. Turkey is facing an economic crisis, and last month’s massive earthquake, which killed 45,000 people in the south-east of the country, has worsened economic turmoil. The opposition alliance wants to fight Erdogan over his inability to solve economic problems, and the inadequate response to the earthquake and the enormous destruction it unleashed. Erdogan, on the other hand, can boast of having played an important mediating role in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Turkey has reached an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports through Black Sea ports. The United Nations also participated in the negotiations. And Erdogan had taken a tough stance on Sweden joining NATO because Erdogan had accused Sweden of harboring Turkish political dissidents and activists. The United States and other European NATO members have pleaded with Erdogan to give in on the issue. But he remained on his position. It is this image of a man playing a tough game in international relations that seems to be helping Erdogan win the election and stay in power. The opposition has failed over the past two decades because of Erdogan’s image as a strong leader. The opposition seems to believe that Erdogan is losing support as evidenced by the 2019 municipal elections, where the majority of mayors, including that of Istanbul and Ankara, are opposition candidates, and this time they can defeat Erdogan.

