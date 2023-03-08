What analysts might have missed

The once-every-five-year leadership transition in China’s party-state regularly follows a two-stage process, with the first occurring within the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) and the second involving the government. Last October, Xi Jinping consolidated his strong control over the upper echelons of the CCP at the 20th Party Congress. Loyalty to Xi was clearly the first and most important criterion for promotion to the elite, as evidenced by the composition of the Politburo and the Politburo Standing Committee.

Last weekend, the new National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislative body, began its first annual session. The eight-and-a-half-day meeting will conclude with the announcement of the president and vice president of the People’s Republic of China and the appointees to the new State Council, the executive branch of the central government. Xi will serve his third term as president and Han Zheng, a former executive vice premier of the State Council, is expected to become vice president.

Public attention will focus on the composition of the Council of State. Led by an executive committee of 10 officials, the State Council manages 31 provincial-level administrations and 26 constituent ministries. While China’s final decisions undoubtedly rest with the Politburo, the State Council is usually given some leeway in determining the implementation of policy, especially in economic matters. The new executive committee is widely expected to be made up entirely of new members of this governing body, marking the largest turnover in its history (see Table 1).

With such a drastic change in the leadership of the State Council, China watchers around the world will understandably be interested in exploring the political and policy implications of this leadership team. Notably, there is widely circulated conventional wisdom regarding personnel trends during Xi’s third term.

Namely, 1) Xi is surrounded by yes men; 2) the new leadership is concerned with state security and social stability rather than economic issues; and 3) Xi’s third term policy priorities focus on developing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at the expense of the private sector. These points of view are true, but they should be the subject of a more balanced and far-sighted analysis. A discussion of the new composition of the Councils of State can shed valuable light on the nuanced and paradoxical nature of Chinese leadership.

Perception #1: Xi Jinping is surrounded by yes men.

Loyalty to Xi is a requirement for promotion, and many members of the State Council have long-standing ties to him. Li Qiang, the next prime minister, has worked with Xi for decades. During Xi’s tenure as Zhejiang party secretary, Li, a native of Zhejiang, served as Xi’s aide and chief of staff of the provincial party committee. Similarly, Ding Xuexiang was Xi’s chief of staff when he was Shanghai’s party secretary. Ding moved with Xi to Beijing and continued to serve as Xi’s top aide. Wang Xiaohong, the current public security minister, was a high-ranking member of Fuzhou’s police bureau when Xi was a top leader there. Vice Premier He Lifeng’s relationship with Xi dates back four decades, when they worked together in Xiamen. His political advancement over the past decade can largely be attributed to their patron-client ties.

However, other State Council members’ ties to Xi are less direct, some of them being Xi’s proteges. State Councilor Chen Yiqin spent her previous career entirely in Guizhou and worked directly under Li Zhanshu, a former Politburo Standing Committee member and staunch Xi ally. State Councilor and General Secretary Wu Zhenglong is notably associated with Li Qiang, who was Jiangsu’s party secretary while Wu was governor. Each member of the State Council will belong to Xi’s circle of trust, but each member differs in their degree of loyalty. New factions and new splits between loyalists will emerge as they compete to meet Xi’s priorities.

Moreover, since Xi has surrounded himself with people he considers deeply trustworthy, he is more likely to give them leeway, implement policies, and make their own governance decisions. Moreover, it can be argued that China’s elite recruitment, while not primarily driven by meritocracy, rarely allows incompetent officials to rise to its highest ranks. Ding Xuexiang, Liu Guozhong, Zhang Guoqing, Wu Zhenglong, and Li Shangfu are all highly capable technocrats who attended China’s most prestigious universities. It is premature to assume that these new leaders will not affect major changes in the years to come; after all, Xi himself was once seen as a yes before becoming the leader in 2012.

Perception #2: The new leadership is more concerned with state security and social stability than with economic issues.

In his October report to Chinese leaders, Xi mentioned security 91 times and the economy only 60 times. In an increasingly unstable international environment, or in Xis Wordsin a time of dangerous storms, intelligence and national security have risen to prominence given Beijing’s perception that the West is trying to coerce China.

The composition of the Council of State reflects the renewed emphasis on state security and socio-political stability. Half of its members have security or military training, including Wang Xiaohong, who has spent his entire career in the public security apparatus. The portfolio of executive vice-premiers was previously mainly economic, but Ding does not have extensive experience in economic affairs; instead, he is a member of the National Security Commission.

However, most of the members of the new State Council have extensive experience in economic leadership at the provincial level. In China, social stability and economic problems are closely linked, and an economic problem can quickly damage national security. Most of the protests in China are related to economic situations. For example, there are approximately 117,000 demonstrations against land confiscations every year. China’s economic growth rate for 2022 was 3%, a far cry from the 8% to 10% growth China’s middle class has grown accustomed to.

Xi recognizes the interconnectedness of these issues over the past few months, significant changes and adjustments have been made to China’s economic policies. In his December speech At the Central Economic Work Conference, Xi called for stronger support from financial institutions for micro and small enterprises. The government has taken steps to support the collapsing real estate sector, including encouraging local governments in most regions to invest in real estate development. Moreover, the relaxation of regulatory oversight technology and private education sectors also reflected these policy adjustments and the increased need to stimulate the economy.

Perception #3: Xi’s third term emphasizes the development of state-owned enterprises at the expense of the private sector.

Compared to previous State Councils, this list of leaders has a strong track record in the defense industry. Four of the State Council members can be classified as defense industry technocrats who have had substantial leadership experience in China’s military-industrial complex or military-civilian fusion. Zhang Guoqing has spent most of his career working as a corporate executive with the military group SOE Norinco. Liu Guozhong and Wu Zhenglong have a background in military engineering, and Wu later served as head of the general office of industrialist SOE Sinomach. Moreover, these expected people are not only technocrats, but technocrats with management experience who have excelled in public enterprises.

However, in addition to defense industry technocrats, the State Council is filled with appointees with both high-level and substantial experience in the economy, including private sector development. Li, Ding, He, Zhang and Wu were all provincial leaders from Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian, Tianjin or Shanghai, coastal economic powers and some of the most private sector-dominated provinces in the country. Local and provincial leaders in these regions typically make many economic decisions and are knowledgeable about politics, especially when they are subnational officials.

Li and Ding, the first two in the State Council, came to power through the Shanghai party apparatus. Shanghai is known as one of China’s most cosmopolitan and foreign trade-rich regions, and Shanghai leaders generally maintain close relationships with the private sector and foreign companies. While serving as Shanghai Party Secretary, Li struck a deal with Tesla to open the first foreign auto factory in China that was not required to partner with a Chinese company, and he was a strong advocate for additional foreign investment. The balance between the State Councils’ leadership experience in industrial policy and market reform ensures that the development of state-owned enterprises, while a priority, will not necessarily come at the expense of the sector private.

Yet Xi’s assumption of total party-state control has created a vulnerability: he and his hand-picked leaders must deliver on their promises. Xi will be praised for his achievements and blamed for his failures. To escape the middle-income trap, Chinese leaders will strive to achieve the goal of common prosperity mainly to improve China’s middle class. This dynamic has the potential to boost China’s three engines of growth, namely investment, consumption and foreign trade, each of which has recently faced challenges.

The new leadership of the Councils of State will be vigorously tested in the months and years to come to determine whether it can succeed in defining common prosperity as neither anti-market nor anti-growth. On the contrary, China’s emphasis on domestic economic growth and support for the middle class requires market momentum and openness. There is more going on in China’s direction than conventional media cartoons suggest; the contours of the new Council of State may be visible, but the picture is not yet painted.