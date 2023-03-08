Trump and DeSantis: Why their 2024 shadow campaign should worry Ukraine





Donald Trump says he ended the war in Ukraine in a day and averted World War III, while Ron DeSantis is more keen on waging a culture war than a proxy war to save a foreign democracy.

The ex-president and Florida governors stepping up the shadow campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination risks exacerbating already growing antipathy among grassroots conservatives for being Ukraine’s democratic arsenal.

That should worry the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has profusely thanked Americans for their multibillion-dollar generosity while warning that he will continue to ask for more.

A bitter Republican primary that revolves around the isolationist sentiment of the Make America Great Again wing could produce a candidate, and possibly a 47th president, who could set aside Joe Biden’s assurance that Americans will support Ukraine too. long as it takes.

There are already early signs of waning public support for Bidens’ repeated aid and arms packages for Ukraine a year after Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion. And House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Trump ally, warned of a blank check for Ukraine. The reaction of former proteges of GOP-controlled House Speakers to Bidens’ bold secret visit to Kyiv last month suggests that the 2024 Republican nominee will surely respond to a base that thinks the United States should spend its money on securing their own borders instead of the Ukraines and that Biden cares more about foreigners than Americans.

A recent poll helps explain the GOP’s position on Ukraine. According to an AP-NORC survey conducted at the end of January, support for the United States supplying arms to the country has decreased compared to last spring, and this decline has been more marked among Republicans, falling from 53% to 39% in May 2022. .

Trump has no love lost for Zelensky, after what he mistakenly described as their perfect 2019 phone call, in which the then-president tried to use US military aid to extort from his counterpart to open an investigation into Biden. The incident led to Trump’s first impeachment. Most recently, in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Trump seemed eager to rekindle his genuflecting relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom much of the world now views as a war criminal. And the need to defend a democracy that is under attack is a foreign concept to Trump at home, let alone abroad.

Before I even get to the Oval Office, I will have settled the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine. I will solve the problem. And I’m going to solve it quickly and it won’t take me more than a day, Trump said. I know exactly what to say to each of them, he added, before hinting at a potential strategy of siding with the aggressor in war by reminding his audience, I got along just fine with Putin.

DeSantis, whose views on foreign policy remain mostly a mystery, was not as clear as Trump on what he would do in Ukraine. After all, he’s not even a declared candidate yet, despite new signs that he’s headed in that direction. But he appeared to be trying to catch up with Trump when he warned in a recent Fox News interview that the Biden administration had no clear identified strategic objective in Ukraine and that it was not in the interest of the United States to get involved in a proxy war with China there, after the White House warned that Beijing could start sending weapons to Russia.

This is a change from his job as a congressman in 2014 and 2015, when he strongly supported arming Ukraine to fight Russia, CNN KFile reported.

Putin, of course, is listening. The Russian leader seems to be digging for an eternal war in Ukraine where he has already been entrenched since 2014 after the illegal annexation of Crimea. Even hints that a new Republican president would liberate kyiv would play into his apparent belief that eventually the West would tire and fragment. After all, Germany only agreed to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine after Biden also agreed that more advanced US M1 Abrams tanks would also be shipped to the battlefield.

And even if Kiev wins the conflict, or reaches a currently unlikely peace deal with Moscow, its future could hinge on being a de facto NATO protectorate armed with Western weapons and even security guarantees from the major American or European powers that some future Republican presidents, judging by the current rhetoric, might be reluctant to honor.

Not all Republicans agree with Trump or DeSantis on Ukraine. Many key House committee chairs, for example, support current or even increased aid and military hardware for Ukraine and support his call for the F-16 fighter jets that Biden refused to send. And several potential candidates for the Republican primary also support the American effort. Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who launched her campaign last month and describes herself as a potential scourge on strongman leaders like Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, tweeted last year : It’s not just a war for Ukraine, it’s a war for freedom.

But presidential primaries are used to defining a party’s positions at the extremes and with Trump and DeSantis seen as the current frontrunners, their rivals could come under increasing pressure to line up to ensure their own political viability.

Ukraine is mostly focused on battle amid fresh signs that its desperate resistance in the town of Bakhmut may be on the verge of being shattered.

But the possibility of changing political conditions in the United States as a new White House campaign begins means that Zelensky’s desperation for more arms and ammunition to expel Putin’s forces from Ukraine will only grow stronger. urgent.

Trump made it clear during his CPAC appearance that if he has the chance to face Biden in a 2020 election rerun, he will blame the Democrat for driving the planet to the brink of disaster.

I am the only candidate who can make this promise, I will, very easily, prevent World War III, Trump said in a speech full of lies. We’re going to have World War III, by the way, if something doesn’t happen soon.

The former president is in some ways repeating his 2016 tactic of warning against exposing the Americas to foreign wars. It is trying to stir up fatigue over arm’s length US involvement in Ukraine, as it did during the long conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

And he brought home another familiar critique of presidents fixated on foreign policy by showing up in East Palestine, Ohio, at the site of a chemical spill after a train derailment. goods as Biden visited Europe last month.

I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all the politicians get here, including Biden, they come back from their tour of Ukraine, that they have some money left, Trump said.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported Monday that the former president also sees an opening to target DeSantis over his calls as a 2012 congressional candidate to privatize some benefits by suggesting he is not sufficiently in line with the base of the GOP to stop financial and military aid to Ukraine. .

We will never go back to a party that wants to give unlimited money to fight endless wars abroad, but demands that we cut veterans’ benefits and pensions at home, Trump said during his speech at CPAC.

In his new book The Courage to be Free, published last week, the governor of Florida does not mention Ukraine. But he criticizes the mantra set forth by President George W. Bush in his second inaugural address that the survival of freedom in our country increasingly depends on freedom in other countries. DeSantis writes that this messianic impulse that the United States had both the right and the obligation to promote democracy, by force, if necessary, in the world was based on Wilsonian moralism, not lucid vision. American interests.

That perspective seems inconsistent with Bidens’ characterization of U.S. support for Ukraine as part of a vital national interest to protect democracy.

But DeSantis taps into a familiar vein of opinion.

The feeling among many voters that Bush went too far and led Americans into disastrous years-long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan was not only a driving force that contributed to the rise of Trump’s populist nationalism within of the Republican Party. President Barack Obama won the Democratic nomination and presidency in 2008, warning he was against stupid wars.

There is some reluctance to get involved in foreign wars again among American voters on the right and left. A group of Democratic members of Congress, for example, called last year for negotiations to end the war, despite no indications that Putin had any desire to withdraw his troops. But they were criticized by their colleagues for such a decision.

And Iraq and Afghanistan are not a clear analogy for Ukraine, no matter what the Republican candidates say, since Biden has scrupulously avoided the involvement of any American force, while he seeks to avoid a confrontation. dangerous live with Moscow, endowed with nuclear weapons.

Bidens need to build public support for an extended commitment to Ukraine was one of the reasons he visited Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Once united, Americans from all political backgrounds decided to intervene. The American people know this is important. Unchecked aggression is a threat to all of us, Biden told Zelensky in Kyiv.

You remind us that freedom is priceless; it is worth fighting for as long as it takes. And that’s how long were going to be with you, Mr. President: as long as it takes.

But with the battle on the edge of Europe not looking to end anytime soon, Biden may have to make that case on the debate stage with a Republican candidate next year, suggesting time may be running out for Ukraine.

