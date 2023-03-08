Imran Khan never asked to meet army chief Fawad Chaudhry





PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry has debunked reports claiming that President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested a meeting with the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir.

In a tweet, the former information minister clarified that neither the PTI chief nor any representative had ever approached Imran Khan with a suggestion from the army chief to meet with Shehbaz Sharif.

“President Imran Khan never asked to meet the army chief or any of his representatives, just as the president never approached the PTI president with a suggestion from the army chief to meet Shahbaz Sharif, speculations in this regard are baseless,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

Earlier, Senior Reporter Kamran Khan tweeted that he had messaged former Prime Minister Imran through President Dr Arif Alvi to meet the Prime Minister, which the PTI Chairman did not accept. .

On the other hand, Kamran Khan further claimed that Imran Khan wanted a meeting with the army chief, which the latter denied, saying that he was not ready to interfere in the political process. .

Kamran Khan’s claims about COAS Asim Munir are going viral on social media. However, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry downgraded the claim which again became a point of controversy as Imran Khan had previously said he was ready to talk to General Munir for the good of the country, pointing out that he had no quarrel with the establishment. .

As he spoke to senior reporters at the Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan said he would not surrender to anyone or fight with the establishment but there was nothing he could do if someone one was not ready to talk.

He asked the army chief to find any corruption cases against him and also alleged that former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa stabbed him in the back and that he should be court-martialled.

