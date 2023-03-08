India Inc should opt for more capex, says Modi

Vocal for the local

– Bigger concept than just buying cottage industry products

– Areas where capacity building in India itself can save foreign exchange

– Tax revenue increased from Rs11 lakh cr in FY14 to Rs33 lakh cr in 2023-24

– Individual tax returns increased from 3.5 cr in FY14 to 6.5 cr FY21

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India Inc to increase investment alongside the government’s decision to increase capital expenditure (capex) and take advantage of opportunities unveiled in the 2023-24 budget.

Addressing the 10th budget webinar, Modi said the government had increased capital spending to an all-time high of Rs 10 lakh crore. He further said that India was portrayed as a bright spot in the global economy and the country attracted the highest FDI in the country in 2021-22, with most of it going to the manufacturing sector.

I would also like to call on the country’s private sector to increase its investments as well as the government so that the country gets the most out of it, he said, while referring to the key proposals of the budget.

He pointed out that applications are continuously pouring in to avail the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme which makes India an important part of the global supply chain. Dwelling on the post-budget stories related to taxation, the Prime Minister said that unlike in the past, the tax burden has decreased significantly in India due to GST, reduction in income tax and corporate tax. This, he said, resulted in better tax collection as the gross tax revenue was around Rs11 lakh crore in FY14, which may rise to Rs33 lakh crore in 2023-24, a 200% increase. The number of individual tax returns filed rose from 3.5 crore to 6.5 crore from 2013-14 to 2020-21, he said.

Paying taxes is such a duty, which is directly related to nation building. The increase in the tax base is proof that people have confidence in the government and that they believe the tax paid is spent for the public good, he said.

He said that Amrit Kaal Budget has set the roadmap for a comprehensive financial sector for India’s growth and as India evolves with new capabilities, the responsibility of those in the Indian financial world has increased. Modi asked the banking sector that it has a robust global financial system and a profitable banking system after it was on the verge of collapse 8-10 years ago. Moreover, he said, there is a government that makes political decisions with courage, clarity and confidence. Today, the need of the hour is for the benefits of India’s sound banking system to reach the maximum number of people, he said.

Giving an example of the government’s support for the MSME sector, the Prime Minister called on the banking system to reach out to as many sectors as possible.

1 crore 20 lakh MSMEs received huge government assistance during the pandemic. In this year’s budget, the MSME sector also secured an additional unsecured secured credit of 2 lakh crores. Now it is very important that our banks reach out to them and provide them with adequate funding, he said.

Modi pointed out that government policies related to financial inclusion have brought millions of people into the formal financial system. The government has helped fulfill the crore dreams of the youth by providing Mudra with loans of over Rs20 lakh crore without bank guarantee, he said. For the first time, he said, more than 40,000 street vendors and small traders have received help from banks through Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana.

The Prime Minister said the whole world was witnessing the impact of India’s fiscal and monetary policy during the Covid-19 pandemic and commended its efforts to strengthen the fundamentals of the country’s economy over the past 9 last years. Recalling the days when the world looked at India with suspicion, he said discussions about India’s economy, budget and goals often started and ended with a question.