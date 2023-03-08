Report: Donald Trumps VP Short List is a Whos Who of particularly awful Republican women





In January, we learned that Donald Trump was considering GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as his 2024 running mate. As a berserk who, among other things, believes there’s some truth to what QAnon is saying about Democrats being satanic cannibal pedophiles, insisted there was no evidence a plane crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11 and claimed the Clintons killed JFK Jr in Georgia. The Republican is obviously a perfect complement to the most deranged president in modern history. But apparently Greene isn’t the only certified mad candidate Trump has in his sights.

That’s right, Axios reports that Trump is also considering Kari Lake as a VP pick. Like the 45th president, the former news anchor also has no government experience, although unlike Trump, she has never won an election. But don’t tell him that! Since losing the Arizona gubernatorial race last November, Lake has insisted everything has been stolen from her. although her claims have been denied by two different courts, she apparently believes the Arizona Supreme Court will rule in her favor. That defiance, in the face of absolute facts, is presumably a big part of what Trump sees in her, besides liking that, according to Axios, she’s shown she’s willing to vehemently defend him no matter the issue. or controversy. (Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Lake called for her opponent to be thrown in jail for certifying the 2020 election results, which Trump surely liked. More recently, she called county election officials crooks of Maricopa who need to be locked up for not buying his own election fraud claims.)

By the way, Trump isn’t the only one who thinks Lake would make a great vice president: Over the weekend, she won the Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll for presidential candidates. vice-president of the GOP, beating Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Ted Cruz and Mike Pence. His answer ?

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Although this level of illusion is apparently not a problem for the Trump team and in fact, it is apparently a selling point. being in line for the presidency since the day she entered the White House. (In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the outlet: Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with potential vice presidential hopefuls. (presidency. President Trump will choose his running mate at his own pace, and those who play the media game do so at their peril.)

In any case, neither Lake nor Marjorie Taylor Greene are safe bets. Would also be under consideration? Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who spent nearly two years as the White House press secretary on behalf of Trump. According to the New York Times, Trump recently asked Sanders to endorse him for 2024 and she has declined to do so at this time. (Trump, naturally, angrily denied this.) Others close to Trump believe his former UN ambassador and current contender, Nikki Haley, may be the best candidate, Axios adds. (In a photo against both Trump and Joe Biden last month, Haley called for mandatory mental proficiency testing for any politician over 75.) South Dakota Governor and MAGA stalwart Kristi Noem , which Trump’s confidants believe has strong plant potential.

Speaking of Trump and the vice presidents, Mike Pence obviously won’t be returning for a runoff, although he hasn’t ruled out the prospect of voting for his former boss in 2024, despite the whole Hang Mike Pence affair.

