Politics
China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘repression’ – Reuters
BEIJING, China — The United States is waging a “containment, encirclement and repression of China,” President Xi Jinping said, as he urged his country’s private sector to drive innovation and become more self-sufficient.
China’s technological ambitions have been hit by a series of restrictions imposed by the United States and its Western allies, and Beijing has doubled down on the need to shift away from imports for sectors perceived to be vital to national security, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
In recent months, Washington has tightened sanctions on Chinese chipmakers, citing national security concerns and the risk that the technology could be used by the Chinese military.
In a rare direct criticism of the United States, Xi told industry leaders that “Western countries led by the United States have implemented a complete containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented and serious challenges to the development of our country”.
Xi, who will be granted a third consecutive presidential term in the coming days at the highly choreographed National People’s Congress (NPC), said the past five years had been fraught with a new set of obstacles that threatened to weigh down on China’s economic growth.
According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi said China must “have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international landscape”, in his address to delegates at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which accompanies the NPC.
The 69-year-old said private companies “should take the initiative to pursue high-quality development,” Xinhua reported Monday evening.
Earlier this week, Xi pledged to boost China’s manufacturing capacity and said the country should be able to fend for itself.
“I have always said that there are two critical areas for China: one is to protect our rice field, and the other is to build a strong manufacturing sector,” he said.
“As a great nation of 1.4 billion people, we have to rely on ourselves…We cannot depend on international markets to save us.”
– ‘Not a threat’ –
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang then reiterated the president’s forceful language on US “lockdown”, calling US competition a “zero-sum game of life or death”.
Urging Washington to “meet halfway”, Qin said the relationship between the two powers should be based on mutual interests and friendship, rather than “US domestic politics and hysterical neo-McCarthyism”. .
At a high-profile press conference, former US ambassador Qin dismissed warnings from Western countries that China might supply arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine, saying it would not accept ” transfer of responsibility, sanctions, repression and threats” aimed at Beijing.
Last month, China released a position paper outlining its stance on the Ukraine conflict, portraying itself as a neutral party and urging both sides to begin peace negotiations.
Beijing’s claim to neutrality was questioned by the United States and other Ukrainian allies, with Russia and China describing their bilateral relationship as having “no limits” just weeks before the invasion.
Qin said China was “neither a creator of the crisis nor a party to it, and has not provided arms to any party”, adding that peace talks should start “as soon as as possible”.
Beijing’s relationship with Moscow is “not a threat to any country in the world”, he said.
Qin also reiterated the official line that China would “maintain the option to take all necessary measures” to reclaim Taiwan.
He warned against “underestimating the strong determination, firm will and powerful ability of the Chinese government and Chinese people to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
|
