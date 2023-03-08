Imran Khan’s popularity skyrockets ahead of vote, Pakistan survey finds





Content of the article

(Bloomberg) A majority of Pakistanis blame a coalition government for soaring inflation in a country that struggles to consolidate finances and avoid default as support for former prime minister Imran Khan soars before the elections.

Content of the article

An opinion poll published by Gallup this week found that 62% of 2,000 people polled blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement, which forms the government, for the economic turmoil and inflation hitting a six-decade high. Khans’ approval ratings, on the other hand, jumped to 61% in February, from 36% in January last year, according to poll data.

Content of the article

The PDM alliance, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ousted Khan in April last year in a vote of no confidence, pushing the narrative that the former cricket captain had mishandled the economy.

Shehbaz Sharif and his government have since made tough decisions to raise energy prices and taxes to relaunch a loan program with the International Monetary Fund. He saw his popularity drop to 32% in February from 51% in January 2022.

Content of the article

Imran Khan’s popularity is built on strong fundamentals of being a charismatic leader, giving slogans that resonate with the public as there is a vacuum in Pakistani politics, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan .

The real news is the major dent in the ratings of PML-N leaders, who have seen their popularity drop by almost 20%. IMF decisions precipitated the decline but the reasons were deeper and long-term, he added.

The economy is in dire straits, with nearly one in five Pakistanis saying they have lost their job or know someone in their household who is unemployed, according to the survey conducted between February 1 and 20.

Gilani said the government’s popularity has declined due to the shifting voter base, with the 18-30 age group now accounting for almost 45% of the total. This group tends to associate Shehbaz Sharif and his older brother, three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, with corruption and struggle to relate to the narrative of developing party infrastructure.

Content of the article

Nawaz Sharif, living in self-exile in London, saw his support drop to 36% from 55%. He is considering a return to Pakistan to boost the parties’ prospects for the general elections due later this year.

Pakistan is due to hold polls in two of the four provinces next month after Khans party leaders dissolved legislatures. These elections will signal the mood of the public ahead of the national vote which will be held less than sixty days after the end of the government’s mandate in August.

Khan will begin his campaign for the provincial elections on Tuesday with a protest rally. He pushed for a snap general election, but Shehbaz Sharif said he wanted to see through the IMF program and the government’s mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/imran-khan-popularity-soars-ahead-of-vote-pakistan-survey-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos