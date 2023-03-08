Hope Hicks allegedly visited DA office in Trump secret money probe





Following Kellyanne Conway’s appearance at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office last week, we learned that former Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks also reportedly met with DA team Alvin Braggs. While it’s unclear exactly how a meeting with Hicks would affect a potential secret money case against the former president, it’s still an important step before any criminal charges are forthcoming.

That’s because, as with former Trump adviser Conway, prosecutors need to know what Hicks would say on the stand. Specifically, Manhattan prosecutors would like to know from Hicks what inside knowledge she does and does not have about the silent payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up an affair Trump allegedly had with Daniels (which he has denied).

As for Hicks’ role in the case, the New York Times reported on Monday:

As Mr Trumps 2016 campaign spokeswoman, Ms Hicks was responsible for damage control on a number of issues, a role that has attracted the interest of various investigators over the years. In the court records of Mr. [Michael] Federal Cohens case, the FBI noted that she participated in a phone call with Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen the same day they learned that Ms. Daniels wanted money for her story. Ms Hicks also spoke to Mr Cohen the day after the $130,000 was wired to Ms Daniels’ lawyer.

Obviously, a prosecutor considering charges would want to know what Hicks’ participation in such a phone call and any other communication entailed. This would include, among other things, anything Trump might have said that shows his knowledge of the payment and reimbursement of former Trump attorney and repairman Michael Cohen (who was indicted and convicted by the federal government in the Southern District of New York even though, inexplicably, Trump has not been indicted at the federal level).

As Harry Litman noted on the show Monday, you don’t put someone on the grand jury until you know exactly what they’re going to say:

And about knowing what a witness will say, there’s something else New York prosecutors need to address with Hicks as well. That is, as The Times reported, she told Congress that she was not present for any conversations in which Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump discussed hush money. She also said she was unaware of the deal with Ms Daniels at the time it was made.

So whether prosecutors call Hicks to the grand jury or not, they will need to know how to rule out any potential inconsistencies regarding communications with Trump and Cohen. Prosecutors need to know his answer even if it doesn’t make or break their case, as it’s an area Trump’s defense attorneys could try to exploit during cross-examination in a lawsuit against Trump. former president that Braggs’ office seems increasingly determined to prosecute.

