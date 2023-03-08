March 8 Subway Letters: ‘Boris can’t help but nominate dad for honours’

What’s on the minds of readers? (Picture: Getty)

Boris Johnson only acted on his instincts not to do the right thing when appointing his father to the knighthood, a reader says.

Other contributors are mobilizing against the former prime ministers’ decision, saying Stanley Johnson did nothing to deserve the privilege of being on the honors list.

Elsewhere, readers are alarmed at rental bikes and scooters left haphazardly on pavements and say those who resent classic fairy tales should get out more.

Read on to see what other stories caught readers’ attention.

Rishi Sunak won’t stop Boris Johnson from giving his own father a knighthood despite claims it would mock the honors system (Metro, Tue). Stanley Johnson would be among nearly 100 people proposed in the list of honors for former prime ministers.

Any normal person would have stopped and thought: No, I can’t appoint my father to the knighthood, that’s going too far. But, as everyone knows, Boris Johnson is far from normal when it comes to doing the right thing, so he couldn’t stop. Kevin, Hounslow

I was absolutely horrified to learn that Johnson was planning to appoint his father a Knight. This is a perfect example of the worst form of nepotism.

Johnson nominated his younger brother Jo for a peerage in 2020, and he now sits in the House of Lords. Who will be the next one ? The rest of the Johnson family and their former mistresses? Scott, West London

Stanley Johnson and his son, former Prime Minister Boris (Picture: PA)

Boris has nominated Jo, an unspectacular minister, for a peerage and now wants to give his father a knighthood. If he becomes Prime Minister again, the entire Johnson clan will be ennobled. Mike, Southern Shields

I worked for 45 years in the electrical industry until I retired seven years ago. Now I take walks on the golf course once in a while, grow my own fruit and veg, go to the pub once in a while, and just mess about while watching TV during the day.

That’s even more than Stanley Johnson achieved. So can I assume my knighthood nomination is in the post? John Nightingale, Redbridge



Children could soon be reading a very different fairy tale from their parents after Ladybird appealed to sensitive readers to re-examine classic stories such as Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty (Metro, Tue).

Days after Penguin U-set about rewriting portions of Roald Dahls’ books, its sister publisher reportedly identified outdated or harmful characters and plots.

It’s absolutely ridiculous to rewrite anything that doesn’t fit the modern terminology of societal diversity. Then rewrite all the works of Charles Dickens, because they were full of fat and ugly people.

If the reader doesn’t want a book with old stereotypes, the easiest option is not to buy it for bedtime reading. There are many new, socially acceptable children’s books available in bookstores. Rachel, Brimdown

As far as fairy tale rewrites go, this seems like another fairy tale (sorry little, winged, fantastic being) unto itself. Maybe the people who come up with these ideas are inspired by The Emperors New Clothes. They really should go out more. Keith, Southend-on-Sea

Are classic fairy tales too outdated? (Photo: Ladybird Books)

To Andrew in Middlesex (MetroTalk, Tue) who says it is deeply disappointing that some councils are embarking on a legal challenge to the extension of the Ulez Clean Air Driving Zone in London.

I live in one of the boroughs of London that is running the challenge and I’m delighted that they are doing it. Evidence suggests Ulez’s impact on air quality here in the Outer Boroughs of London is negligible. Plus, we already have some of the best air quality in London.

Much of Bromley is Green Belt and there are many villages and suburbs with no trains and very few buses. Around 60% of Londoners opposed the Ulez expansion in the consultation and feel ignored. We are not like central London here and should be recognized as such. Kieran, Bromley

When it comes to scooter and bike rentals, arguments over safety and traffic laws are one thing, but another is how they simply get dumped after use. They are strewn haphazardly across the sidewalks, inhibiting pedestrian passage and entirely blocking the way for wheelchair users and people pushing prams.

This is totally reckless and frankly inexcusable. The prevailing attitude seems to be that I did my part for the environment, now other people can clean up after me, which is unacceptable.

If users cannot be trusted to behave as responsible citizens, there must be approved drop-off locations where these vehicles should be dropped off after use.

This could be simply enforced by applying a penalty to customers who do not park their rides in approved locations. The alternative is that walkways simply become cluttered and impassable. Julian Self, Milton Keynes

E-scooters and e-bikes are usually left on sidewalks or in designated areas (Picture: Getty)

Daniel Mustafa (Metro, Mon) writes that being single is the best thing that ever happened to him. I think I’m jealous. I lived for many years and often wished for my independence. Well done, Taniel. Anne, Amersham

A million thanks to Sophie Jo (Metro, Tue) for her article on stopping pleasing people. I identify 100% with his observation that I often wondered why I knew so much about people who knew absolutely nothing about me.

I recently read Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. Her wonderfully uncompromising character Elizabeth Zott is a model for being more direct and forthright. I recommend it to anyone who wants to please people and yearns to add no to their vocabulary. Learning to say no is a difficult but vital skill. Jessica, Manchester

