Politics
Uncertainty hangs over Zangezur Corridor as Armenian-Azerbaijani disputes linger
At the end of February 2023, the State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan announced that 73% of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agbend highway had been completed (News.az, February 28). This highway, which leads to Agbend, the westernmost city of mainland Azerbaijan, should be connected to the Zangezur corridor. The construction of the new highway was inaugurated with a groundbreaking ceremony on October 26, 2021, attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (see EDM, January 28, 2022). A railway line along the same route is also under construction and, according to the latest updates from the Azerbaijani authorities in December 2022, 40% of the works of this project have been completed (Caspian News, December 16, 2022; see EDM, April 21, 2021). According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan plans to complete both projects next year (Caspian News, December 16, 2022). Nevertheless, while Azerbaijan is developing its part of the Zangezur Corridor, work on the Armenian section of the road, from Agbend to Nakhichevan via the southern territory of Armenia, has not yet started. This, coupled with geopolitical complexities and ongoing disputes between Baku and Yerevan, creates uncertainty that continues to hang over the project.
The Zangezur Corridor is a historical necessity, Aliyev argued in an interview with local TV stations in January 2023, adding that the project will happen whether Armenia likes it or not (President.az, January 10). In accordance with the trilateral declaration of November 10, 2020 negotiated by Russia, Armenia did not oppose the opening of the road but nevertheless rejects the corridor logic inherent in the project. Specifically, the government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants road and rail connections to be under Armenian control and subject to Armenian laws and regulations (Arka.am, September 14, 2022). This would mean setting up checkpoints along the Zangezur corridor where it enters and exits Armenian territory.
Since the start of talks on the reopening of transport routes in the region, the issue of checkpoints has been at the heart of the negotiations. Ahead of his first meeting with Pashinyan in Brussels on Dec. 14, 2021, hosted by the European Union, Aliyev said Azerbaijan could only accept Armenia’s terms if an equally restrictive standard was also applied to the country. Lachin Corridor (see EDM, January 28, 2022). The Lachin road physically connects Armenia with the Karabakh region and is currently under the control of the Russian peacekeeping force there (see EDM, January 19, 2023). Such restrictive regulations could only be applied to the Trans-Zangezur highway if they also apply to the Lachin Corridor, Aliyev said (see EDM, January 28, 2022). However, for more than a year, little progress has been made in these negotiations.
In a February 18 interview, which followed a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister (and was moderated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken), Aliyev reiterated his position: checkpoints should be established at both ends of the Zangezur corridor and on the border between the district of Lachin [of Azerbaijan] and Armenia (President.az, February 18). A few days later, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters that Yerevan would not agree to a renegotiation of regulations regarding the Lachin Corridor (1lure.am, February 22). Criticizing Armenia’s negative reaction to Aliyev’s proposal, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said the proposal had received positive assessments from unspecified international partners (Apa.azFebruary 24).
It is however clear that Russia is against the idea of checkpoints along the Lachin road. During his last visit to Baku, which took place after Aliyev’s statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that there were no plans to establish border checkpoints on along the Lachin Road, insisting that the regime and function of the road must be fully consistent with the first-ever Trilateral Declaration dated November 10, 2020 (Apa.az, February 28). Lavrov proposed the installation of technical means to inspect shipments passing through the corridor in the hope of allaying Azerbaijani concerns about Armenia’s use of the Lachin Corridor for military and other non-military purposes. humanitarians.
In truth, Russia has clear reasons to oppose the establishment of checkpoints in the Lachin Corridor. The establishment of Azerbaijani checkpoints and checkpoints in this area would reduce Russia’s relative influence in the South Caucasus and would be a major step towards the reintegration of Karabakh into Azerbaijan. It is not unreasonable to assume then that Bayramov was referring to the EU and the US in particular when he cited the support of international partners for Bakus’ proposal.
For its part, Iran’s hostility towards the development of rail and road lines in the Zangezur corridor further complicates the prospects for the projects. Tehran has opposed the plan since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, saying it would disrupt Iranian-Armenian communication (see EDM, September 23, 2022). Although Iran has limited leverage in the South Caucasus to veto the development of Zangezurs, Tehran’s support for Yerevan and the two countries’ deepening defense and security ties discourage Armenia from cooperating with it. Azerbaijan (Moderndiplomacy.eu, December 11, 2022). At a conference in early February 2023 on relations between the two countries, Tehran’s ambassador to Yerevan said that Iran and Armenia would not allow the creation of such a corridor (Sputnik Armenia, February 9). And in October 2022, at a ceremony to open a consulate in the southern Armenian town of Kapan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made it clear that Tehran opposes any geopolitical changes in the region (Hetq.amOctober 21, 2022).
Ultimately, negotiations on unblocking regional transport links were complicated by a number of factors, namely disagreements between Baku and Yerevan over the legal regime of the Zangezur and Lachin corridors. Moreover, Russian and Iranian support for Armenia’s position against the establishment of checkpoints along the Lachin road as well as the debate over Zangezur further complicate the picture. Thus, under these circumstances, efforts by Bakus and Yerevan to establish lasting stability in the region risk missing the window of opportunity that presented itself after the Second Karabakh War.
Sources
https://jamestown.org/program/uncertainty-looms-over-zangezur-corridor-as-armenian-azerbaijani-disputes-persist/
