PM Modi urges India Inc to make the most of budget and increase investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the private sector to take advantage of the budget announcements and increase their capital investments in sync with the Centre’s increased capital spending.

“I would call on the private sector to increase their investments, as well as the government, so that the country benefits,” he said, dwelling on the main budget proposals during a webinar.

He pointed out that the Center had increased capital expenditure for FY24 by 33% to Rs 10 trillion. The package aims to anchor private investment in the economic landscape.

The prime minister noted that there was a time when the world looked at India with suspicion and said discussions about the country’s economy, budget and goals often started and ended with a question.

“As India is now guided by financial discipline, transparency and inclusive approach, the question mark at the beginning and end of the discussion has been replaced by ‘Vishwas’ (trust) and ‘Apeksha’ (expectations ),” he told the tenth webinar in a 12-part series seeking ideas and suggestions for budget implementation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said the central government is expected to meet its budget deficit target of 6.4% in FY23 and is targeting a 5.9% deficit for exercise 24.

The Prime Minister said that India is moving with new capabilities so the responsibility of players in the financial world has increased as they have a robust financial system and a banking system that has returned to profit .

Modi pointed out that requests are continuously pouring in to use the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme, which has made India an important part of the global supply chain.

“The need of the hour is to ensure that the benefits of India’s sound banking system reach the maximum number of people and it is very important that our banks reach out to MSMEs and provide them with adequate finance,” said- he added.

The Prime Minister also called on stakeholders in the financial sector to rethink all processes to reduce costs and accelerate credit for small entrepreneurs, in order to foster financial inclusion in the country.

Modi said the introduction of GST and the reduction of income tax and corporate tax have reduced the burden on taxpayers.

These measures, he said, have improved tax collection and added that gross tax revenue, which was about Rs. 11 trillion in fiscal year 2014, can increase by up to reach 33 trillion rupees in 2023-24.

The number of individual tax returns filed rose from 35 million to 65 million from 2013-14 to 2020-21, Modi said.

“Paying taxes is directly related to nation building. Increasing the tax base is proof that people trust the government and believe that the taxes they pay are spent for the public good,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi called on industry bodies to take on the task of promoting local artisans and entrepreneurs at the district level.

The Prime Minister said ‘Vocal for Local’ is a national responsibility and India needs to explore where it can save money by building national capacity. He said higher education and edible oil are two areas where a lot of money is coming out.

The Prime Minister said that for the first time, more than four million street vendors and small traders have received help from banks through Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana.

He added, “RuPay and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are not only inexpensive and highly secure technology, but are our identity in the world. UPI should become a means of financial inclusion and empowerment for the whole world – we must work on it collectively. I think our financial institutions should maximize their partnership with fintechs to increase their reach. »

“In the era of ‘Industry 4.0’, India-developed platforms are becoming models for the world,” he said, giving examples of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and digital transactions .

Modi said that in the 75th year of independence, 750 billion transactions were done digitally, which shows how far UPI has grown.

UPI, India’s flagship digital payments platform, has the bandwidth to process a billion transactions a day, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.