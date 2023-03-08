Kellyanne Conway just threw Donald Trump under the bus in favor of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis





And you, Kellyanne?

The person largely responsible for Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory and one of his most diehard loyalists, of course, seems to be switching sides within his own party.

During a recent appearance on Fox News (ugh), Kellyanne Conway suggested that, like so many other members of the Republican Party, she had feelings for Florida Governor Ron Dont Say Gay DeSantis, who is expected to announce a race for the White House in 2024. the very near future.

Speaking to Martha MacCallum, Conway said she saw a clear path for DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential field. Not only that, but she offered him all kinds of free advice on how he could keep this open path and defeat his ex-boss.

He’s the only candidate who can have his own path, Conway said of DeSantis. I think everyone is competing for this non-Trump path and it’s going to become a bottleneck and get crowded very quickly. His best path is to have the Ron DeSantis Lane.

I think it’s all about skill, but he has to show he’s not Joe Biden any more than he’s not Trump. I think he has Trump in mind. No one wants to go to the Reagan Library and hear you talk about leaks, dramas, and palace intrigues. This is the most insider baseball stuff you can talk about.

Conway then offered DeSantis some talking points he could use to help secure the Republican nomination.

Talk about Florida’s economy and how it’s one of the few states that doesn’t have an income tax, she suggested. People love it there for many reasons. Talk a little more about the economic miracle in Florida. I don’t think revival and COVID are two things that will win the nomination and ultimately the presidency.

But I think the more he says that, the further he strays from what has been a very good Republican message: Make America Florida. Don’t we all wish? I think the people of the Dakotas wish they had the Florida climate, and we all wish the president could have a supermajority to help pass legislation.

We can only imagine Trump’s reaction when he saw his former campaign manager/chief propagandist speak so fondly about his biggest threat in the 2024 Republican primary. (Sorry, Nikki Haley!)

Giving credit where credit is due, Conways’ suggestions for DeSantis aren’t bad. In fact, they’re pretty good. We could see that the strategy was working well for him.

Of course, a DeSantis presidency would be terrifying for LGBTQ+ people. In addition to being the founding father of the Dont Say Gay agenda sweeping the nation right now, DeSantis holds a 0 rating from the HRC for his voting record on gay issues and legislation and his steady pace of policies targeting black, transgender and LGBTQ+ communities. , as well as students.

During an appearance on CNN on Sunday, Gen Z MP Maxwell Alejandro Frost went so far as to accuse DeSantis of indulging in fascism.

That’s what was happening in Florida right now and it’s hard to follow because it seems like there’s a new victim, there’s a new bill every day, he told Jim Acosta. But we have to call him for what he is: he abuses his power and uses the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and its fascism, and we have to be honest about it.

Frost went on to say that while DeSanti’s political tactics are a problem right now in Florida, they could very well become a problem for the nation if he wins the Republican nomination in 2024 or, worse, the general election. .

It’s just a problem for Florida now, of course. But in a few years it may become a problem for the nation, he warned. We need everyone to pay attention and talk about how he’s targeting trans people, targeting not just black history, but black people in general, which is American history, and targeting marginalized communities in everything this state.

And here’s the sad, sad part, Jim, Frost added. He does it because his vote is high for him in the Republican Party. And I think that says a lot about the current state of this party.

