Islamabad HC suspends arrest of Imran Khan until March 13





ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended non-dischargeable arrest warrants issued against former Prime Minister and Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan by a local court in a corruption case linked to the purchase and sale of gifts from the Toshakhana (State Custodian) until March 13. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted Khan’s plea against the Extra Sessions judges’ decision and ordered the PTI President to ensure that he appears in court on March 13 of first instance which had issued the arrest warrants. Earlier, Imran also skipped hearing in Islamabad session court on Tuesday in Toshakhana case despite NBW against him. Following the High Court’s decision, the Court of Sessions ordered the former prime minister to appear before them, where he will be charged. Imran skipped arraignment hearings in the case three times. On February 28, the trial court had issued NBWs for Imran after he decided not to appear before him while he was attending hearings in three other cases of denial of funding, terrorism and attempted murder in other courts located in the same vicinity.Last Sunday, Islamabad Police came to his residence in Lahore with the aim of arresting him but the PTI Chairman dodged them and later approached his supporters, blaming the incumbent government for its incompetence and mismanagement while lashing out at ex-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his ousting from office last year. His speech had prompted the Pakistani media regulator, probably at the request of the authorities, to ban television stations from broadcasting his speeches and press conferences. He accused Imran of attacking state institutions and promoting hatred. The bribery reference against Khan alleged that he failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshakhana and the proceeds of their reported sales. A referral was filed against him by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in this regard and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded last October that the former prime minister had made false and incorrect statements regarding the gifts. which he had bought at the Toshakhana. . The election watchdog later disqualified him for being dishonest and corrupt and went to the District and Sessions Court to seek prosecution of Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials on the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

