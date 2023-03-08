Must try! Bogor dietary recommendations from President Joko Widodo





Suarabandungbarat.id – Bogor have a certain food who pleases President Joko Widodo and these foods served as dishes at the presidential palace on several occasions. Sellers also share their inspiring stories. First, Martabak & Bakso “Kiki”. Kiky Sanjaya, the owner of this business, said, “I also had a vacuum cleaner, which failed. I’m already frustrated, I don’t know what to do. By the way, many fans of my food support me. The quality of food ingredients at Martabak & Bakso “Kiki” is very well maintained and does not use preservatives. Kiky concocts the recipes for the foods he sells himself, the key to the success of this martabak and meatballs. “A good martabak, I find that it doesn’t stick to your teeth when you eat it, the texture is soft, the color of the skin is pretty. Meatballs is the effect of meat. If the meat is bad, it will definitely fail,” according to Kiky, the criteria for good martabak and meatballs. Martabak & Bakso “Kiky” are usually commissioned by the Bogor Palace, for cabinet meetings there are state guests. Kiky has also personally served President Joko Widodo on several occasions. Read also :Confusing facts about 95-year-old grandmother raped by 65-year-old grandfather in Bekasi: Victim and perpetrator are senile Second, Kluwih. Kluwih is a Sundanese restaurant which also highlights some specialties from Bogor. The favorite menu at this restaurant is the liwet package menu, served with banana leaves. By taking Sundanese roots and packaging them in a more modern way. “Here we want to carry on some traditional menus or recipes that may indeed have been inherited from our previous parents,” said Yeksha Buana Alam, Kluwih’s operations manager. About four times President Joko Widodo and his family have eaten at Kluwih. Yeksha explained some of the president’s favorite menus: “Actually, the menu is actually quite simple. Fried chicken, tofu, tempeh, chili sauce and fresh vegetables, of course, with banana flowers, then tofu with gejrot.” Third, Sate Tegal “Laka-Laka”. “Laka-laka” in the Tegal language means “incomparable” and it is the hope of Sunarto, the owner of Sate Tegal “laka-laka”. “We are from raw materials, selected raw materials. Old goat. For beef satay, we use filet mignon. To get good quality, when the meat is finished, it is cut and then hung. After being hung , the meat is lowered. Then separate the meat which is good from the meat which is not,” Sunarto explained of the fresh ingredients that go into the satay. Read also :Bayern vs PSG: Muller suggests Die Roten pocketed ways to cut Kylian Mbappe According to Sunarto, a good satay is one that looks good, tastes good, smells good, and has good ingredients. It is this aspect that made the success of Sate Tegal “Laka-Laka” as it is today. Sunarto’s principle is “I must be useful and I must be useful to my friends, left and right.” On some occasions, Sate Tegal “Laka-Laka” was invited to serve food at the Palace, which of course made Sunarto very proud. “If Mr. Jokowi, dad usually likes mutton satay with fat, he says it smells better. For Mother, her favorite is tengkleng. We Laka-Laka also have tengkleng, thank God mom likes it,” Sunarto said. Wow can’t wait to try the food recommendation Mr President Joko Widodo.



