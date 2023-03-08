What Ahmedabad has in store for Prime Minister Modi, Anthony Albanese

Ahmedabad rolled out the red carpet for India and Australia and the Prime Ministers of both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will attend a few hours of the opening day of the fourth India-Australia Test from March 9 and the huge Narendra Modi Stadium is ready, almost, to host the two leaders.

The stadium complex is filled with giant palisades from both with the punchline 75 Years of FRIENDSHIP THROUGH CRICKET.

The palisades also feature former and current cricketer greats from both countries. Not only are they placed in hallways, the practice area and other aisles, but they also find pride of place in the traditional viewfinder position.

However, they are unlikely to stay there throughout the game and will most likely go down before the first ball is thrown. If they keep the position, the ground staff must ensure the white coat when changing sides.

From the buzz in the corridors, a lap is also planned on a vintage vehicle. The vehicle was undergoing dry testing before Australia began testing in Tuesday’s morning session. Additionally, both leaders could be seen in commentary action during the first session of the test match. No official word on that yet, but there’s a strong possibility it could happen.

While the cricketers and ground staff were busy with the cricketing side of business, there was something of an army in place working around the clock to make sure everything was in order before the two leaders arrived.

The carpenters are busy shaping the makeshift platforms and the outdoor publicity team is taking advantage of the stadium hotspots.

Even when the Indian cricket team arrived for their training session, a lot of carpentry work was going on and the panels were being turned into advertising billboards. If not outside, but inside the stadium, there has been buzz about the two frontrunners attending on opening day.

Where are they going to sit? How will they travel for commentary? Can they do this remotely from where they will be seated? Is anyone else allowed to sit with them? One after another, the questions have multiplied but the answers will only come when the moment finally arrives on Thursday.

Security, on the expected lines, was tight and there were constant and thorough checks of the entire complex. For a while in the morning the sniffer dogs were doing their magic around the boundary line and there was definitely a sea of ​​Khakee in the stadium.

At the post-training press conference, India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about distractions, if any, with so much surrounding this game and the two main managers attending the game .

In typical Dravid fashion, the former India captain said there were no distractions and insisted the boys had played in front of large crowds in the past and were professional cricketers. He repeated that there were no distractions in the camp and they were looking forward to the cricket match.

