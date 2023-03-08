Why Trump is so eager to run for impeachment





Former President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he would remain in the 2024 presidential race even if indicted in one of his ongoing civil and criminal investigations may sound ludicrous. Most politicians who are under investigation or face criminal charges would think twice about running for office, not least because an election campaign comes with unwanted scrutiny.

Yet strongmen like Trump are not most politicians. Think like a corrupt autocrat and you’ll see the many benefits of running for office while meddling with the law. Such rulers have little interest in governing; their goal is always self-preservation. The temptation to have the power to close investigations, remove troublesome prosecutors and gain immunity from prosecution has led former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to conduct successful election campaigns while being investigated.

The essence of authoritarianism is to get away with crimes.

It’s no surprise that Trump refuses to step down no matter what. Legal experts agree he could even run for office behind bars, if one of his multiple civil and criminal investigations results in a conviction. Everything is possible in the world of strong men.

The essence of authoritarianism is getting away with crime, and sending the message upfront that you think you’re above the law is a start. That was the point of Trump’s famous boast in 2016 that I could stand on Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any subscribers, okay? Developing a cult of victimization is also essential, so that you can dismiss any filth uncovered by the media or prosecutors as the product of a witch hunt.

A friend of mine once said that I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country, Trump said last July at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. Certainly, no politician or president has been treated the way I have been treated. There’s power in playing the victim: An NBC News poll recorded a surge in Trump’s popularity within the GOP after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid a month later. He echoed that message in his address Saturday at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. Our adversaries are doing everything they can to hurt me politically, he told the crowd, because they are afraid of me and they are afraid of you.

The first Berluscon government, from May to December 1994, set an example for authoritarians who undermine democracy by forcing institutions and norms to meet their personal financial needs and legal problems. In July of the same year, while his holding company Fininvest was under investigation for corruption, he passed a decree to remove bribery and bribery as detentionable offences. Although public protests forced him to revoke the decree, such measures were often taken during his subsequent governments of 2001-2006 and 2008-2011.

The charges of tax evasion and corruption which he faced during his first electoral campaign did not harm his electoral result, quite the contrary.

Putin, too, was under investigation when he first ran for president in 1999, after being censured by his native St. Petersburg for collaborating with criminal organizations when he was deputy mayor. All was forgotten when he was thrust into power posing as a strongman who would restore order after a series of terrifying bombings around Moscow (attacks which may or may not have been perpetrated by his former FSB intelligence officials). He won the March 2000 election with around 53% of the vote, amid accusations of voter intimidation, ballot stuffing and vote reversal that presaged his later methods.

There is nothing more dangerous than an autocrat who personalizes power (I am your judge, Trump told CPAC) and promises retaliation against enemies using the legal and penal tools of the state for private. This appears to be the current strategy of Netanyahu, who also ran for office while under investigation for corruption. It is likely that he still has in mind the charges he faces as he attempts to curtail the independence of the Israeli judiciary.

Trump is a regular at this game. The accusations of tax evasion and corruption he faced during his first election campaign did not hurt his electoral result, quite the contrary. The allure of the man who gets away with things others can’t is a strongman staple, even as men like Trump work overtime to shield themselves from unwanted information that comes to light. . Governing in democracies, they must employ armies of legal, propaganda and security agents to disseminate or suppress harmful information that may emerge. Many of these individuals have a degree or less of closeness to criminals – Berluscon’s right-hand man, Senator Marcello DellUtri, for example, was convicted of mafia association. The strong man is much less likely to be prosecuted than his associates; they almost always take the fall for him, as Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen did in 2018. Making sure you get immunity, while those who did your dirty work go to jail , is an essential strongman skill.

But while Trump’s behavior is far from unprecedented, we shouldn’t treat it as normal. Normalization is actually decriminalization, a willingness to forget that such things were once considered lawless behavior, I wrote in January 2017 and it remains true today. We should take seriously anything a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination says about his intentions if he returns to the White House. Like other strongmen, he will focus on taking over public institutions for revenge. It’s one of the meanings of his statement to CPAC that would end what we started and his warrior style. This means punishing anyone who did not cooperate in his attempt to overthrow the government and complete his capture of the judiciary so he can fulfill the strongman’s dream: to be above prosecution.

