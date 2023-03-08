Connect with us

Politics

Explanation: what are the stakes of the next elections in Turkey?

Explanation: what are the stakes of the next elections in Turkey?

 


President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest test of his 20-year rule in elections in May that will decide not only who rules Turkey but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed and what role it can play to appease conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Erdogan has signaled that presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14, three months after powerful earthquakes hit southeastern Turkey, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions homeless.

The opposition chose Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), as its presidential candidate and formed an alliance aimed at attracting voters from left and right, as well as those of Islamist background.

The opposition promises to reverse many of the policies of Erdogan, who has championed religious piety, military-backed diplomacy and low interest rates.

What is at stake in this election for Turkey?

The most powerful leader since Mustafa Kemal Atatürk founded the modern Turkish republic a century ago, Erdogan and his Islamist AK party have steered Turkey away from Atatürk’s secular plan.

Erdogan has also centralized power around an executive presidency, based in a 1,000-room palace on the outskirts of Ankara, which sets Turkey’s policy on the economy, security, domestic and international affairs. .

Critics say his government has muzzled dissent, eroded rights and placed the justice system under its sway, a charge denied by officials who say he has shielded citizens from unique security threats, including an attempt to coup in 2016.

Economists say Erdogans’ calls for low interest rates pushed inflation to a 24-year high of 85% last year, and the lira has fallen to a tenth of its value against the dollar over the past decade.

And the rest of the world?

Under Erdogan, Turkey has deployed its military might in the Middle East and beyond, launching four incursions into Syria, leading an offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq and sending military support to Libya and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has also seen a series of diplomatic clashes with regional powers Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, as well as a confrontation with Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean maritime borders. eastern, until it changed course two years ago and sought to get closer. with some of its competitors.

Erdogan’s purchase of Russian air defenses has triggered US arms industry sanctions on Ankara, while his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin has led critics to question Turkey’s commitment to NATO’s western defense alliance. Ankara’s objections to Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications have also sparked tensions.

However, Turkey also brokered a deal for Ukrainian wheat exports, highlighting Erdogan’s potential role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. It is unclear whether a successor would enjoy the same profile he has created for himself on the world stage, a point he is likely to stress during the election campaign.

What does the opposition promise?

The two main opposition parties, the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the centre-right nationalist IYI Party, have allied themselves with four smaller parties under a platform that would reverse many of Erdogan’s signature policies .

They pledged to restore central bank independence and reverse Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies. They would also dismantle his executive presidency in favor of the old parliamentary system and return Syrian refugees.

Erdogan has supported failed efforts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while taking in at least 3.6 million Syrian refugees who have become increasingly unwanted due to economic difficulties in Turkey.

The opposition echoed Erdogan’s plans to send some refugees back to Syria, but none explained how this could be done safely.

What is the next?

Erdogan is expected to formally announce the election decision on March 10 that will kick off the campaign for what polls suggest will be a close race.

While the first of Erdogan’s two decades in office was marked by soaring economic growth, the last 10 years have seen a decline in prosperity that has hurt his popularity with voters.

Early polls since the earthquakes had suggested Erdogan was able to largely retain his support despite the disaster. But the emergence of a united opposition, even after a delay in selecting its candidate, could prove a bigger challenge for him, analysts say.

How the opposition will win the support of Kurdish voters, who make up 15% of the electorate, remains key. The co-leader of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) said he could back Kilicdaroglu after a clear and open talk.

