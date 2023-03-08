Ivanka Trump’s Latest Legal Ruling May Indicate She’s Done Protecting Donald Trump





Since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are embroiled in a $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. They and the Trump Organization are accused of manipulating the value of their real estate in order to make a profit.

Now Ivanka is asking for a postponement of the trial, saying her job description at the Trump Organization had nothing to do with the trial. According to court documents obtained by the UKs Independent, the complaint contains no allegation that Mrs Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father’s financial statements. She throws the ball back to her father and brothers and says there is nothing to see here. His legal team wrote: Other people were responsible for these tasks.

More from SheKnows

She asks the judge to see the unique role she had in the business and why it doesn’t fit into the charges. She quit her job at the Trump Organization in 2017 to join Donald Trump’s administration, where she is currently facing a subpoena over her father’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron doesn’t seem very sympathetic to his pleas so far, noting that the trial will begin Oct. 2, come hell or high water. His father’s legal team also requested a postponement of the trial due to the sheer volume of allegations filed against his company. It doesn’t look like Ivanka or Donald Trump will get their wishes granted, but she’s drawn a line in the sand and it doesn’t look like she’s on her dad’s side right now.

Click here to read the full article.

The story continues

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

Ivanka Trump

Launch Gallery: Donald and Ivana Trump’s Lives in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage and Divorce

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/ivanka-trumps-latest-legal-move-202423811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos