Ahmedabad Ground, Record Crowd Expected at Narendra Modi Stadium, Cricket News 2023

BCCI faces an intriguing dilemma ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, with uncertainty over which ground will be used for the series final.

The third Test at Indore was completed in less than seven sessions, with the tourists claiming a nine-wicket victory over India on an enraged turner later deemed poor by match referee Chris Broad. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon captured 11 cheap wickets while neither side reached 200 on the bowler-suited wicket.

It’s been more than a decade since India failed to win a home Test series with the run poised at 2-1, Australia have the chance to break that streak in Ahmedabad this week .

Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, has hosted two test matches since its A$145million renovation, both against England in 2021, the first of which was completed in less than two days . The Indian spinners took their toll, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel claiming 35 of the 40 wickets that fell as England were rolled for 112 and 81. Former England captain Joe Root took 5-8 with his save part time.

Since the start of 2013, the spinners have taken 48 Test wickets at 14.64 in Ahmedabad, while the rapids have contributed just 11 scalps at 30.63.

However, the most recent Ranji Trophy game at the venue was batter-dominated, with Railroads scoring 508 in the opening innings and winning the toss.

Last week, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that the ground in Ahmedabad could be a green seam to help preparations ahead of the World Test Championship final in London, but after Australia’s landslide victory in Indore India might consider playing it safe and preparing a game that helps their world-class spinners.

India, who need nothing less than a victory in Ahmedabad to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship, therefore face a height dilemma: an enraged turner would help Lyon and his comrades rotating, while a flat deck would give Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne a chance to shine.

Two separate wickets were covered at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, suggesting the Tories have yet to decide which ground will be used for the test match. Australian players could not identify which deck they were competing on within 48 hours.

According to a local report, the Gujarat Cricket Association is still awaiting instructions from the BCCI on what type of ground to prepare.

We have not received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track, as we have always done throughout the season, a state association source said. PTI.

Obviously (over the) last few days the BCCI pitch and pitch committee are instructing the local curator but, certainly, on our side, our effort is to produce a good test match pitch.

Pending terms, Australia could be tempted to choose an additional pace setter for the series finale in the capital of Gujarat.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, renamed in honor of India’s prime minister two years ago, can hold around 132,000 people, making it a third larger than the MCG.

The Ahmedabad Test is likely to be overshadowed by political theater Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the first day of the game, taking part in an opening ceremony before the first ball.

According to local reports, around 85,000 seats for the first day of the test have been reserved for students and families in honor of Modis’ visit, while much of the hall will be empty due to security protocols. . Who said politics should stay out of sport?

Australian cricket fans touring India initially struggled to book tickets for the first day of the test, but thankfully a small number of places became available over the weekend.

An estimated 110,000 people could turn out at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, meaning the MCG’s record for biggest single-day Test cricket attendance is under threat 91,112 witnessed the first day of the Ashes Test Boxing Day 2013.

Modi and Albanese are expected to watch the first hour of play before leaving for further commitments, and most of the 85,000 VIPs are expected to follow suit. This could create a bizarre scenario where the room is packed for the first ball but nearly empty for the final session.

I think we’re expecting a big (crowd), at least the first day, and the conversation was the excitement of playing a test in front of that and then actually just the logistics on the pitch how do you deal with criticism, referrals, all that stuff, because noise will play a huge part in that, said Australian spin coach Daniel Vettori.

The guys will try to be as pragmatic as possible about how it’s going to play out, while being pretty excited about the size of the crowd.

The fourth Test between India and Australia kicks off at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, with the first ball scheduled for 3pm AEDT.