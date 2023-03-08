Politics
With unusual frankness, Xi Jinping blames his troubles on US sanctions
On the eve of his foreseeable third term as president, China’s top leader, Xi Jinpingsignals that he will take a tougher stance against what he perceives as a US effort to block China’s rise.
And he does it in unusual terms.
Xi hailed China’s success as proof that modernization is not synonymous with Westernization.
He urged China to strive to develop advanced technologies reduce their dependence on Western knowledge.
But on Monday, he clarified what he sees as the main threat to China’s development: UNITED STATES.
“Western countries, led by the United States, have implemented containment, encirclement and a total suppression of Chinawhich has posed unprecedented serious challenges to the development of our country,” Xi said in a speech, according to China’s official news agency.
Xi’s newfound outspokenness may be welcomed by nationalist audiences at home, but could raise suspicion abroad at a time when Beijing has tried to stabilize its ties with the West.
It reflects how you prepare for a major clash and competition between the world’s two largest economies.
Your meeting with the President Joe Biden in November, he had raised hopes that Beijing and Washington would try to stop the downward spiral in their relations.
But since then, tensions have only escalated over a Chinese spy balloon, China’s close alignment with Russia and the export controls to China imposed by the United States.
“This is the first time, to my knowledge, that Xi Jinping has come out publicly and pointed the finger at the United States for taking these kinds of actions against China,” said Michael Swaine, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
“It is certainly a response to the harsh criticism of China, and of Xi Jinping personally, that Biden and many in the administration have leveled in recent months.”
In a sign that Xi’s heavy-handed approach signaled a broader shift in Beijing’s rhetoric, China’s new foreign minister, Gang QinHe reiterated Xi’s accusation of US restraint and defended Beijing’s right to react.
“In fact, the United States wants China not to retaliate when it is hit or cursed, but it is impossible,” he said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
Qin also called on the United States to adopt a less confrontational stance towards his country.
“If the United States doesn’t brake and keep accelerating, there won’t be a guardrail that can stop the derailment,” he said.
China is under increasing pressure from the United States, also commercially.
After the imposition by the President donald trump of lasting tariffs on a wide range of Chinese exports to the United States, Biden has imposed sweeping restrictions on exports to China from semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
The Biden administration and Congress have tightened their oversight of Chinese investment in the United States and have begun to consider limits on American investment in China’s tech sector.
China’s economy grew 3% last year, well below the government’s target of “about 5.5%”.
The U.S. measures had little immediate effect on global trade, but the Chinese government’s own “zero COVID” measures have significantly dampened economic activity, particularly in the past year.
These measures included a two-month lockout in Shanghai that disrupted industrial supply chains and severely damaged consumer confidence, as well as numerous lockouts across the country from late summer to early winter.
Xi’s comments about the United States were part of a speech he gave to a Chinese business group. He urged private businesses – key drivers of growth and jobs – to work with the party to help China meet the challenges posed by the US lockdown.
“We must stay calm, stay focused, seek progress while maintaining stability, act actively, unite and dare to fighthe said, according to the Chinese television report.
Xi held up China as a model for other countries, offering a different path to prosperity than the West.
This worldview rejects liberal democracy and a heavy reliance on the private sector and favors a model that emphasizes the centrality of the Communist Party and an increasingly state-led model of economic development.
Overall, his speech was aimed at reassuring the audience that the Chinese government continues to want private companies to play an important role in the country’s economy.
The recent disappearance from government custody of a high-tech banker has unsettled many tech executives.
The state banking system has also directed much of its lending to state-owned enterprises rather than private enterprises.
Xi tried to reassure private companies that the party welcomes them as “one of us”.
But he also said they had a responsibility to help the party achieve “common prosperity”, a slogan about reducing income inequality that has been linked to the tycoon crackdown.
Andrew K. Collier, managing director of Hong Kong-based Orient Capital Research, said Xi may not be trying to adjust his stance toward the United States, but rather reassure the Chinese public that he was defending his interests.
“Xi Jinping’s comment on the lockdown may escalate tensions with the United States, but it’s primarily aimed at a domestic audience,” Collier said.
“He’s trying to support the country’s high-tech companies both for economic growth and to manage decoupling at a time when China is facing strong headwinds.”
Touch the nationalist drum It’s a politically savvy way to achieve those goals.”
circa 2023 The New York Times Society
