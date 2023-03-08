Imran Khan – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan once again escapes hearing in Toshakhana case





Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan again failed to appear before an Islamabad District and Hearing Court on Tuesday in the Toshakhana case even as the court refused to quash the warrant for his arrest .

Former Prime Minister Sher Afzal Marwat’s lawyer, who appeared in court, said Khan, 70, was ill and disabled after being injured in the Wazirabad attack, the newspaper reported. The Express Tribune.

Marwat said that a “global spectacle has been created regarding Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose party on Monday challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the arrest warrant issued against him for failing to appear before any Islamabad District and Magistrate Court.

Asking the court to give a date next week to hear the case, Marwat said he would provide the power of attorney in a day or two and that Khan’s legal team was currently at IHC.

The ousted prime minister’s lawyer said it would be easier for the PTI leader to appear in district court next week.

The Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer requested that the hearing be postponed until March 9, which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha justified and said the cricketer-turned-politician will have to appear before the IHC. to this date.

Imran Khan will certainly appear in Islamabad High Court on March 9, Ranjha repeated.

Judge Zafar Iqbal then remarked that in other words, Imran Khan will not appear in court even on March 9.

Speaking, Ranjha urged that action be taken against Khan and wondered if an ordinary citizen also enjoyed such relief from appearing in court.

He added that on behalf of Khan, a request for a continued exemption had been filed and the exemption had also been granted.

The court held that the case would be handled according to law.

The ECP attorney said Thursday should be the deadline to submit the PTI attorneys’ letter and conduct the next hearing.

Ordering Marwat to submit his letter, the Additional Sessions Judge then adjourned the hearing until 2 p.m.

Stating that Khan had been to other courts but did not appear before him, the judge asked his lawyer to name a case that had lasted so long in court for additional sessions.

The PTI leader on Monday moved the IHC against the non-releasable arrest warrant ordered by the Islamabad Sessions Court in the Toshakhana case.

Khan, 70, has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them to profit.

His lawyer Ali Bukhari in the petition before the IHC requested the cancellation of the warrant, arguing that it was illegal to issue a non-releasable warrant.

The Islamabad Sessions Court had earlier on Monday dismissed the request to quash Khan’s arrest warrant.

Khan skipped arraignment hearings in the Islamabad Sessions Court three times in the case.

In his asset declarations, he is accused of concealing details of gifts he kept from the Toshakhana, a repository where gifts given to government officials by foreign officials are kept.

The Islamabad Sessions Court judge issued arrest warrants for Khan on February 28 and adjourned the hearing until March 7.

On March 5, a police team from Islamabad was dispatched to the Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore with the court summons. However, the police returned empty-handed after the head of the PTI escaped arrest.

Separately, Islamabad police on Monday filed a complaint against Khan and 150 of his party members for preventing law enforcement officials from enforcing a court order against the ousted prime minister in the Toshakhana case. .

Police met stiff resistance from Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists outside Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year ruled that he had made false statements and misrepresentations regarding Toshakhana’s gifts.

The ECP later petitioned the Court of Sessions in Islamabad to prosecute Khan under criminal law for concealing the sale of gifts.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The leader of the PTI, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

