Trump backs far-right campaign to abolish Department of Education





When the Tea Party faction took root in Republican politics in 2009 and 2010, its members took a keen interest in trying to eliminate the US Department of Education. It was never quite clear what they thought it would accomplish, but quite a few GOP voices pushed the line with great enthusiasm.

In 2011, then Governor. Rick Perry took part in a presidential primary debate and tried to remember the list of cabinet agencies he intended to abolish. He didn’t quite remember his own program, but the Texan did remember his plan to shut down the Department of Education.

The far-right priority hasn’t exactly caught fire, cabinet agency remains intact, and Republican pollsters have advised candidates to avoid advocating such a goal because it gives the appearance of hostility toward the government. education, which repelled traditional voters.

More than a decade later, the idea is apparently popular again in far-right circles: a few weeks ago, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced legislation to abolish the U.S. Department of Health altogether. ‘Education. Although the bill has no realistic chance of success, it has garnered 17 Republican co-sponsors and counts and the list includes familiar far-right figures including Andy Biggs of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Arizona’s Greene, Arizona’s Paul Gosar and Florida’s Matt Gaetz.

Over the weekend, they picked up a high-level ally. The conservative Washington Times reported:

Former President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he plans to shut down the Department of Education if he takes over the White House in 2024. The Department of Education ax is part of an educational platform Mr. Trump will announce on March 13, he told reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

It’s time, said the former president. Close it. When you look at the list of countries, were always at the bottom [on education]. We spend more money per student and were still at the bottom of a list of 40 countries. And we should shut it down and let the local regions, and frankly, the states, manage education.

Clearly, Trump is no asshole, and he has never expressed any real interest in the substance of education policy. He might believe that his country is always at the bottom of international education rankings, but there is plenty of evidence to the contrary.

Also, I’d like to hear the Republican explain why he thinks American education will improve as soon as the federal Department of Education shuts down for good.

But politically, it is striking to see Trump not only endorsing a fringe idea with limited public support, but also siding with the most radical members of Congress.

