IHC suspends arrest warrants for Imran Khan





Islamabad High Court (IHC) building. IHC website/FileIHC orders Khan to appear in session court on March 13. The court of sessions also orders the head of the PTI to appear on the same date. The former prime minister skipped the lower court hearing despite today.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended non-releasable arrest warrants for Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, issued by a local court in the capital in the capital. Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the PTI chief’s plea against Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s ruling and ordered Khan to ensure he appears in the lower court on March 13 .

Following the High Court’s decision, the Court of Sessions, which was also hearing the Toshakhana case, ordered the former prime minister to appear before it, where he will be charged.

On February 28, Extra Sessions Judge Iqbal issued the former prime minister’s non-releasable arrest warrants for his persistent failure to appear in court in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police later raided Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, but returned empty-handed as law enforcement was told the former prime minister “was not present. ” over there.

Khan had then approached the same court to suspend the orders, but Judge Iqbal rejected his plea, prompting the deposed prime minister to move the IHC.

IHC Hearing

At the start of the hearing presided over by CJ Farooq, Khan’s lawyer, Qaisar Imam, began his arguments, saying an assassination attempt against the PTI leader was highly likely when he appeared in the local court.

CJ Farooq pointed out that the arrest warrant was issued to ensure Khan’s presence, not for his arrest. “Imran Khan should have appeared in court,” the judge said.

He asked Khan’s lawyers to suggest a way to summon the ousted prime minister to court. Issuing arrest warrants is the only means provided by law to ensure a suspect’s appearance in court, he added.

Meanwhile, Khan’s lawyer asked the court to suspend the arrest warrant. To this, the Chief Justice asked what the suspension would do.

“The court summons you to conduct a trial. I will not make any order which is out of common practice. Imran Khan should appear in person to be charged,” he remarked.

CJ Farooq further said that Khan should appear in the lower court as he is due to appear before the IHC on March 9.

Lawyer Imam argued that Khan had serious security threats.

IHC CJ told attorneys to consult with Khan about his court appearance. To this, CJ Farooq referred to Khan’s appearance last week at the Lahore High Court.

“There was a huge crowd. Who knows who came with what intention,” the justice said, adding that bringing thousands of people would make matters worse.

The Chief Justice then asked the lawyer to consult with the head of the PTI and adjourned the hearing for 30 minutes.

“Just stick with the system, don’t ridicule the system,” he remarked, asking the lawyers if he should suspend the trial at first instance, giving a two-month date.

Lawyers appeared in court when the hearing resumed for the second time, after consulting with Khan as directed by IHC CJ Farooq.

“Imran Khan should have four weeks to appear in court,” Khan’s lawyer asked in court.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s attorney general maintained that Khan did not want to stand trial.

The court then reserved the verdict and announced it a few hours later.

Khan skips lower court hearing

Meanwhile, the ousted prime minister has skipped the session court hearing in Islamabad in the Toshakhana case despite a non-releasable arrest warrant against him.

At the start of the hearing earlier today, Sardar Masroof Khan, a junior lawyer from Khan’s legal team, appeared in the lower court. Meanwhile, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, leader of the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and Saad Hasan, lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), also appeared in court.

Additional sessions Judge Iqbal asked if Khan would appear in court again today. The lawyer said it is unclear whether or not the head of the PTI will appear and that a senior legal team of the PTI president will appear in court at 10 a.m. The court then adjourned the hearing until 10 a.m.

When the hearing resumed, ECP’s attorney, Hasan, asked the court to adjourn the hearing until March 9 because Khan is due to appear at the IHC.

Ranjha backed the lawyer’s request saying the PTI leader would surely appear in the High Court on March 9.

However, Khan’s lawyer maintained that he had been told it would be easier for the former prime minister to appear in trial court next week.

To this, the judge remarked that in other words, this meant that Khan would not appear in session court on March 9.

The judge ordered Khan’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, to submit an affidavit. To this, the lawyer assured the court to submit the document by 11 a.m.

“It appears that Imran Khan will no longer appear in court today,” the judge remarked.

The court later adjourned the hearing until 2 p.m. at the request of Khan’s lawyer.

As the hearing resumed in the local court, Khan’s lawyer informed the court of the filing of a plea challenging the arrest warrant issued against the former IHC prime minister.

Khan’s lawyer, Marwat, argued there were some reasons why the PTI chief skipped the hearings. “Imran Khan has repeatedly stated that he has received death threats,” the lawyer said.

He said Khan had been attacked in the lower court in the past and it looks like another attack on him would be made.

He further said that the head of the PTI will appear before the court complex and the high court. To that, the judge said he was making orders for security measures in court for a March 9 hearing.

Khan’s lawyer, Sher Afzal Marwat, submitted the security report to the court.

Khan is due to travel to Islamabad on March 9 as he has bail hearings at the IHC and court complex, the judge said.

He said he would give direction on security to the Inspector General (IG) and the Home Office.

“The Toshakhana case will be handled according to law,” the judge remarked. The lawyer said that the IHC would reserve and announce its verdict on the suspension of the arrest warrant after a certain period of time.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said the court should ask about the security of the institutes involved. “The court should decide what the security agencies say,” he added.

Worries about security conditions at the court are serious, he said.

The court then adjourned the hearing until orders from the IHC. Following the high court’s order, the lower court ordered Khan to appear before it on March 13 for arraignment.

