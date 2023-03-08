Pak Jokowi’s support for the biggest defense in history





Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto hailed the commitment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the Indonesian defense. Prabowo said the Jokowi government’s support for the defense sector was the largest in history. It was transmitted Prabowo after the handover of C-130J Super Hercules A-1339 and C-130H A-1315 aircraft at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base. Initially, reporters asked Jokowi if there would be additional planes for Indonesia in the future. This was then handed over to Prabowo with a ‘final’ response. “If the minister said it with certainty, it must be clear,” Jokowi said at Halim air base in Makassar district, east Jakarta on Wednesday (03/08/2023). ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Prabowo then indicated that government support Jokowi very important for defense business. He said Jokowi’s priority was people’s safety. “I see that in history, the support of the Pak Joko Widodo government for defense is the biggest, the biggest. But we, he has priorities, we lived through a very dangerous Covid yesterday, so his priority, we put people’s safety first,” says Prabowo. Of note, President Jokowi today received the C-130 J Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft. During the handover, Jokowi performed various processions. Surveillance of detikcom on site, Jokowi with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Air Force Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo to I DPR Commission Chairman RI Meutya Hafid left the C-130J Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft after performing a review. The presenter said the replica key was handed over by Defense Minister Prabowo to TNI Commander Laksamana Yudo. Jokowi then opened the red and white curtain of the plane’s window. This indicates that the C-130 J Super Hercules A-1339 aircraft has been officially accepted by Indonesia. The event continued with President Jokowi’s jug breaking in the front tire of the plane. Jokowi then poured floral water into the nose of the plane, Prabowo Subianto was seen accompanying him. “What we received today is a very sophisticated aircraft. Earlier I walked in I was told that it can carry troops using parachutes, which means paratroopers can carry 98 , but if only the troops weren’t paratroopers, they could carry 128 troops and could carry 19.9 tons,” Jokowi said at Halim Airbase, east Jakarta. Jokowi said this aircraft is good for military operations and other humanitarian activities. The Super Hercules aircraft would be able to reach all parts of Indonesia with a flight time of 11 hours. “That means it is good for both military and non-military operations. It can reach all parts of Indonesia because this Super Hercules aircraft can fly 11 hours,” Jokowi said. Watch the video ‘Garang! The shape of the Super Hercules aircraft given by Jokowi to the Indonesian Air Force: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (water/knv)

