Under Xi Jinping, the US-China divide is widening
Whatever the validity of these historical assertions, the real Chinese animosity concerns the present. Clinging to the Cold War mentality, the United States has escalated bloc politics and stoked conflict and confrontation, the document warns, echoing Chinese officials’ almost constant refrain about current US policy.
A few weeks earlier, there had been glimmers of rapprochement between the two countries. The United States and China were preparing for talks that, in the words of the White House, would help put some safeguards on a difficult but vital relationship. Chinese President Xi Jinping, it seems, wanted to enter his third term in office with a pragmatic spirit and had set about softening his country’s ostensibly aggressive foreign policy.
Then a Chinese spy balloon arrived and flew over the United States before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. The incident appeared to close the window to a diplomatic overture and led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abandon a major trip to China. The days that followed saw only a hardening of lines between Washington and Beijing.
The veil over US-China relations darkened this week with official comments from Xi and Foreign Minister Qin Gang. On Monday, Chinese President called the United States as a rival power seeking to thwart China’s growth. The remarks, made to China’s top political advisory body during an annual legislative session, represented an unusually explicit public response from the United States by the Chinese leader.
Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-out containment, encirclement and suppression against us, posing unprecedented challenges to our country’s development, Xi said.
The next day, Qin took over, pointing to Washington’s alleged collision course with Beijing. If the United States doesn’t brake and keeps going down the wrong path, no number of guardrails will be able to stop [the relationship] to run off-road and turn around, and it is inevitable that we will fall into disputes and confrontations, he said at a press conference on the sidelines of China’s parliament.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby appeared to brush off Beijing’s rhetoric during a Tuesday briefing, saying there had been no real change in the status quo. We seek strategic competition with China. We are not looking for conflict, he told reporters. We aim to be competitive and we aim to win this competition with China, but we absolutely want to keep it at this level.
Yet elsewhere in Washington, China might see a more hostile view. Last week, the new House Select Committee on China met, featuring a panel of experts who are mostly China hawks while entertaining talk about effective decoupling of the two largest economies in the world. Matthew Pottinger, a former Trump administration official, told lawmakers they should recognize that China was waging a form of Cold War against the United States and that they themselves should not shy away from considering the challenge posed. by Beijing in these terms.
The Chinese Communist Party should be thought of as a hungry shark that will keep eating until its nose hits a metal barrier. Sharks don’t react to background music, Pottinger said in his written testimony. But they also don’t take it personally when they see divers building a shark cage. For them, it’s just a business. That’s what they do. The more resolute and shameless action we take to defend our national security, the more borders will be respected and the more stable the balance of power will be.
Perhaps more striking than this strident language is the bipartisan support for this kind of approach to China. In a capital marked by bitter polarization, there is genuine consensus on the perceived threat posed by China. But a lack of rigorous high-level foreign policy debate may prove to be a problem, some analysts say.
This is not an evidence-based exercise to identify Americas long-term interests and how China relates to them, a former US official told Washington Post columnist Max Boot, referring to the committee from the room. It is a propaganda exercise that Beijing would find easily recognizable.
For now, flashpoints abound. The United States and China see themselves at odds over the war in Ukraine, where the latter could still choose to provide lethal aid to the waning Russian war machine. Such a move will trigger an angry response from the United States and its allies, but Qin and other Chinese officials pointed to a supposed double standard, noting the long US record of arms sales to Taiwan. Tensions around island democracy skyrocketed during the war in Ukraine, while China’s relations with Europe have also deteriorated as it continues to help sustain Russia’s sanctioned economy.
Beijing reviews widely ridiculed peace plan as Ukraine sees some of its proposals such as the end of Western military assistance to kyiv as a model for the future conditions China may need to launch a successful invasion of Taiwan. If Taiwan, like Ukraine, can leverage extensive external military equipment, real-time intelligence training and support, all bets are off, writes Craig Singleton, a senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, discussing the prospects of a Chinese amphibious invasion. Thus, Beijing remains focused on degrading the ability of international actors to inject strategic risks into Chinese decision-making, as well as on exploiting cleavages between American allies.
Other experts say Washington needs to bring the temperature down with China for its own good and that of Taiwan. Efforts to reduce Beijing’s sense of urgency about Taiwan could help limit the degree of China-Russia alignment, thereby strengthening the overall strategic position of the United States, wrote Jessica Chen Weiss, an expert on Taiwan. China at Cornell University. And Taiwan needs more time muster the resources and political will necessary to develop an asymmetric defense of the whole of society.
Ultimately, Xi and Qins’ remarks this week were as much political as geopolitical. Faced with a sluggish economy battered by the pandemic, Xi and his executives are attempt a major overhaul China’s financial system and government bureaucracy.
Xi Jinping’s comment on the lockdown could heighten tensions with the United States, but is aimed primarily at a domestic audience, Andrew Collier, managing director of Hong Kong-based Orient Capital Research, told the New York Times. He is trying to favor the country’s high-tech companies both for economic growth and to manage decoupling at a time when China is facing severe headwinds. Beating the nationalist drum is a politically savvy way to achieve these goals.
