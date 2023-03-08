“I am Kemal and I come”





With the central headline on the front page: “I am Kemal and I am coming”, the Turkish opposition newspaper Szc, highlights the descent of the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kldarolu, as a candidate Common Union opposition against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. The crisis that had erupted within the “National Alliance” with the departure of the center-right “Good Party” (IYI Party) of Meral Akener, was averted by his return to the common platform of opposition against the Turkish president. Akener’s proposal to appoint Ankara and Istanbul mayors Mansur Yava and Ekrem mamolu as Turkey’s informal ‘candidates’ for vice-president should Kldarolu win the May 14 presidential election , gave new impetus to the effort of the “National Alliance” against Erdoan. “Common sense has prevailed. Breathe for Turkey. The choice will be between Erdoan and Kldarolu,” writes Szc, calling Akener’s return to the opposition alliance “wise.” The leader of the “good party” first reacted to the proposal to have Yava and mamolu as the joint candidate of the president of the CHP, Kemal Kldarolu. However, when the two made it clear to her that they supported Kldarolu, she returned to the alliance with a new proposal, which was accepted by the others. In his first statements, the leader of the opposition affirmed that the “table of 6” is “a table of peace”. As he pointed out: Our only goal is to bring the country back to the days of prosperity, peace and joy. Together, we will restore the authority of morality and justice.” The “National Alliance” is made up of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Good Party (IYI), the Happiness Party (Saadet), the Democratic Party (DP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA ) and the Party of the Future. Over the past year, these parties have cooperated fully with the sole aim of ending the 20-year rule of President Tayyip Erdoan and the Justice and Development Party (AKP). LEARN MORE: Turkish media outraged Greek FM wrote “Constantinople” instead of “Istanbul”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2023/03/07/sozcu-kilicdaroglu-candidacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos