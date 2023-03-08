Supporting Donald Trump is no longer just another political choice





MINOT, ND “It is no longer possible to be a Trump supporter and a patriot,” I wrote on January 7, 2021, a day after Donald Trump supporters, pressured by the disgraced former president and his supporters, stormed our nation’s capitol building in a vain attempt to obstruct the certification of a legal election.

“You have a choice, Trump supporters,” I continued. “You can be loyal to Donald Trump, or you can be a patriot. You can love the president, or you can love our country. You can’t do both anymore.”

I think those words have aged well, especially in light of Trump’s recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). In 2016, I declared that I am your voice, he told his audience. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your punishment.

Ronald Reagan told us it was “a morning in America”.

Trump sounds like Emperor Palpatine.

He spoke of a nation in decline. “He called our country a filthy, criminal communist nightmare. He called his move an epic battle against sinister forces.”

“They’re not going after me; they’re going after you, and I’m just standing in their way,” he told his loyalists, using the rhetoric of war. We will free America from these wicked and scoundrels once and for all, he said.

“The cult of victimhood is a fundamental part of being a strongman,” said historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, arguing that the world’s most successful tyrants “all knew how to do this.”

“They do not represent their people as democratic politicians. They embody the people. They inhabit the people. They carry the humiliations of the peoples, their sorrows.”

Sound familiar?

Seven years into the Trump era of Republican politics, it might be tempting to ignore this stuff. It’s just that Trump is Trump. He’s a fighter. It is an artist.

We have heard the excuses.

But what excuses can you find to talk like that? It is not normal. Not for a presidential favorite in the land of modern representative democracy. It’s the kind of stuff phony bullies say on their way to another victory in a mock election.

Trump doesn’t even believe the Jan. 6 riot was a bad thing, as this post from his official Truth Social account shows. Trump positions himself as tough on crime and violence. Except, of course, when it is his followers who commit the crime and the violence.

Supporting Trump is no longer a valid political choice. It does not respect the boundaries of our republican form of government. He has no qualms about making common cause with violent extremists and outspoken fanatics.

Trumpism is not just a national problem. This stuff is leaking.

Can’t we hear the echoes of Trump’s vicious rhetoric about “bad guys and bad guys” in Jerol Gohrick’s threats against the Grand Forks City Council? Gohrick, the founder of an extremist group calling itself the Sons of Freedom, has just been elected chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party committee in District 2, in the northwest corner of the state. As a result, he now has a seat on the governing state committee of the NDGOP.

He is representative of a growing faction of Republican politics in North Dakota who see themselves as soldiers in a culture war, with government control as their most potent weapon.

Trump is not just “being Trump”. It’s not just entertaining. It redefines what constitutes mainstream politics. It normalizes violence. He consolidates his movement in a kind of brutal authoritarianism. While playing the victim, of course.

When asked, our state’s top Republicans, including Gov. Doug Burgum, make sense. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, insist they still support Trump. That they would support him if he was their party’s candidate in 2024.

But as Trump descends into darkness, as his words and actions become more malicious, can they continue to tolerate him? Are they going? Which side will they be on? To the United States or to Trump?

Rob Port is a journalist, columnist and podcast host for the Forum News Service. He has extensive experience in investigations and public records. He covered political events in North Dakota and the upper Midwest for two decades. Contact him at [email protected] Click here to subscribe to his Plain Talk podcast.

