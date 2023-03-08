Michelle Obama says she cried “for 30 minutes” during Donald Trump’s inauguration. Reveal why





Michelle Obama said she started “sobbing” the moment she boarded the Air Force One flight.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed she sobbed for half an hour after leaving the White House for the last time on US President Donald Trump’s inauguration day in 2017.

Mrs Obama reflected on her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama’s tenure in the White House, in ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast’. She spoke about what it was like to leave the family home after eight years and how resentful she felt about Mr Trump taking office.

“After the inauguration – and we know who we were at the inauguration – that day was so emotional for so many different reasons. We were leaving the house we had been in for eight years, the only house our children really knew” , she explained in the podcast.

Mrs Obama continued: “They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere else, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped raise them.”

She also spoke of the “tears” she had leaving the White House, then talked about Mr Trump’s inauguration and the lack of diversity she saw there. “There were tears, there was this emotion. To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on screen. There was no diversity, there was no color on that stage. There was no reflection of the larger sense of America,” she added.

She later admitted she started “sobbing” the moment she boarded the Air Force One flight. “When those doors closed, I cried for 30 minutes straight, sobbing uncontrollably, because that’s how we held on for eight years,” the former First Lady recalled.

Mrs. Obama also mocked Mr. Trump over the number of people who attended his inauguration, which has long been a source of controversy for his administration. It was claimed that the turnout for the inauguration was the highest ever. “You walk through the Capitol, you say goodbye, you get on Marine One and you take your last flight flying over the Capitol. Where there weren’t many people, we saw it in passing,” a- she added.

