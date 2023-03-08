Chinese leaders sharpen their rhetoric towards the United States

Public remarks by senior Chinese leaders, delivered at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, which began on Sunday, suggest that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the Communist Party he controls are taking a more confrontational approach to dealing with UNITED STATES.

Speaking to senior political leaders on Monday, Xi appeared to blame his country’s recent economic difficulties on “complete containment and repression by Western countries led by the United States in recent years, which have posed challenges unprecedented and serious for China’s development”.

The United States has repeatedly denied it was seeking to slow China’s growth, saying it was only seeking to impose “safeguards” that would prevent competition between the world’s two largest economies from turn into conflict.

Less than 24 hours after Xi’s remarks, Qin Gang, who took over as Chinese foreign minister in December, also criticized the US approach to China. “If the United States does not brake but keeps accelerating on the wrong track, no guardrail can prevent the derailment, and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations,” he said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated the US case, saying, “It’s not about containing China. It’s not about repressing China. It’s not about holding back China. order.”

Deterioration of relations

Beijing’s comments come at a low point in US-China relations. Last month, the US Air Force tracked and eventually shot down what officials identified as a Chinese spy balloon that streaked across the continental United States. In response, Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to China that had been seen as an opportunity to shore up frayed bilateral relations.

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives established the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Last week, the committee held a prime-time hearing titled “The Chinese Communist Party’s Threat to America.” The committee plans to hold a series of such meetings over the coming year.

Blinken also warned China of the dire consequences if it decided to intervene in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict by supplying arms to Russia, which started the war by invading its neighbor in February 2022.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Qin said China had no intention of supplying arms to Russia, but that it was inappropriate for the United States to dictate to China on the matter, given that the United States regularly supplies arms to Taiwan, the self-governing island. in the China Sea which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

“Why is the United States asking China not to supply arms to Russia when it continues to sell arms to Taiwan?” Qin asked.

Qin said that in an “unstable” world, relations between Russia and China, which share a border more than 4,000 kilometers long, should be emulated.

“China and Russia have found the path of major-country relations characterized by strategic trust and good neighborliness, setting a good example for international relations,” he said.

Experts divided

Experts who spoke to VOA disagreed on whether Xi and Qin’s comments reflected a substantial shift in China’s stance toward the United States.

“I think Xi is taking a harder line, probably because there doesn’t seem to be much hope of improving US-China relations in the near future, so he may see little improvement. ‘disadvantages of making these charges,’ Zack Cooper said. , a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

“I think China is trying to take a tough line with the United States and a slightly more conciliatory approach elsewhere,” Cooper said. “It will probably work better in the Global South than with US allies in Europe and Asia.”

Sending a warning

Zuri Linetsky, a researcher at the Eurasia Group Foundation, told VOA he was not sure the comments from Chinese leaders actually reflected change.

“I’m not convinced that this is actually a step up in rhetoric,” he said. “Context really matters, and it doesn’t happen in a vacuum.”

Linetsky said the comments, especially those from Qin, come at a time of heightened tension, when China feels compelled to respond to what it sees as provocations by the United States. warning that the batter is standing too close to home plate.

“That’s the sharpest point any Chinese official has made, but it’s not clear that this is a Chinese escalation,” he said, pointing out that in the same series of remarks, Qin reaffirmed China’s desire to settle the Taiwan issue peacefully.

Economic struggles

Xi’s comments accusing the United States of exerting economic pressure on China come as his country struggles to emerge from an economic downturn.

The United States has exerted increasing economic pressure on China in recent years. During Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods entering the United States, most of which are still in effect today.

The United States has also taken aggressive action against Chinese companies seen as arms of the country’s security services, such as telecommunications giant Huawei. More recently, the United States banned the transfer of advanced semiconductors to China, using export control laws to prevent not only American companies but also international companies that use American technology in their products from sell in the Chinese market.

Several experts told VOA, however, that China’s economic struggles are the product of Beijing’s own policies and actions.

“Growth is weaker than it has been, but I don’t think that has much to do with US politics,” Ian Johnson, senior researcher for China Studies at the University, told VOA. Council on Foreign Relations. “It’s mostly local. The chickens are coming home after a decade of strangling the private sector and pumping money into the less efficient public sector and the construction industry, which is a recipe for slower growth. That, along with demographic issues, is pushing the Chinese economy down.”

National causes of the slowdown

China’s economy grew at a rate of just 3% in 2022, less than half the rate in 2021, a phenomenon largely due to the country’s long adherence to a strict anti-COVID-19 policy marked by long city-wide lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines.

Unlike many Western countries, China has not implemented a nationwide vaccination campaign taking advantage of effective new vaccines. Instead, it ended up leaving much of its population vulnerable to disease when its leaders abruptly ended the policy in December.

Since then, the Chinese economy has shown signs of a strong rebound. The country, however, is still struggling with a massively overleveraged real estate sector as well as a banking sector full of institutions with debilitating levels of bad debt on their books.

“Xi faces the classic dictator’s dilemma,” Craig Singleton, director of the China program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told VOA. “His aggressive and counterproductive policies have negatively impacted China’s economic growth and alienated key voters around the world. In the face of these and other challenges, Xi must now shift responsibility for these failures by blaming them on hostile external forces.”

Jie Xi of VOA’s Mandarin Department contributed to this story.