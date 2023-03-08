Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Handover of C-130J-30 Super Hercules A-1339 and A-1315 aircraft, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, DKI Jakarta Province, March 8, 2023 WIB





Statement to the press by President Joko Widodo after witnessing the handover of the C-130J-30 aircraft Super Hercules A-1339 and A-1315March 8, 2023 WIB Yes, it is the C-130J-30 Super Hercules that we received this morning. It is a very advanced aircraft. I have already entered, it was explained that it can be carried if the troops use parachutes, that is, paratroopers, they can carry 98. But if the troops are not paratroopers, it can be 128, troop. And, it can carry 19.9 tons. This means it is good for military and non-military operations, as well as natural disasters. It can reach all parts of Indonesia as this Super Hercules aircraft can fly 11 hours. We ordered five. Earlier the Minister of Defense said that one will come today, another will be added later in June, another will be added in July, one will be added in October and one will be added in January next year . Five planes that will come to our country. I guess it is. Journalist

Sir, for Indonesia’s Minimum Core Force, the 2024 target is still a bit far off, is it… President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, everything, everything according to the budget we have. But, we want to try to be fulfilled, yes. Journalist

Will there be more additions? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Mr Menhan. Minister of Defense (Prabowo Subianto)

Of course. President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

If the Minister said it for sure, definitively, yes it is clear. Minister of Defense (Prabowo Subianto)

I have seen the support of Pak Joko Widodo’s government in history for defense, which is the biggest, the biggest. But we have priorities, yesterday we experienced COVID-19 which was very dangerous. So his priority, we prioritize the safety of people. That’s it I guess. Journalist

Sir, what are the appropriate technologies for this Hercules aircraft? Minister of Defense (Prabowo Subianto)

Ya, mro-nya, maintenance, repair, overhaul will be implemented in Indonesia. As with the second aircraft, all this was implemented in Indonesia. This includes revision weight, sensor change fender box it is very difficult, the first time we do it in Indonesia. President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Everything is done by GMF, Garuda. THANKS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/penyerahan-pesawat-c-130j-30-super-hercules-a-1339-dan-a-1315-di-pangkalan-tni-au-halim-perdanakusuma-provinsi-dki-jakarta-8-maret-2023-wib/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos