Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of fourth Test between Ind and Aus

With Australia’s victory in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there is massive preparation for the fourth Test in the series. Currently, the score is 2-1 in favor of India and as things stand, India have retained the eminent cup. However, with the place in the World Test Championship final up for grabs, this is a must game for India. It should be noted that Australia have already qualified for the WTC Finals, which will be played at the Oval in June.

Before the fourth test, which is due to start tomorrow, March 9, preparations have already begun. While India vs Australia has always been a high octane encounter, the scale of the match has reached new heights as Day 1 of the test will feature two special guests. While several thousand people will be present at the match, it will also be attended by the Honorable Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy final test match in Ahmedabad. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/xX1ztb5QV5 ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

So, with the top leaders of both countries ready to enter the Narendra Modi Stadium, a small ceremony would take place where the two personalities would meet the teams and shake hands individually. With this, the cricket action will be given an extra flair. However, the bigger picture is about the end result of the series, which is in balance.

India WTC Final Qualifying Scenario Ahead of Fourth IND vs Aus Test

Heading into the fourth test, India are set to look for victory and register a 3-1 win over Australia. If India manage to claim victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, they will book their place for the WTC Finals. But if the fourth test ends in a draw, the focus will shift to New Zealand, where Sri Lanka will enter their final round to qualify for the WTC Finals. If SL manages to secure a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in the series, then SL will get the ticket to the final. The scenario will remain the same if India loses the fourth test. Either way, SL will need to get the 2-0 win over New Zealand to have any chance of reaching the final of the WTC Finals.