See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition05:25

Now Playing

Gun smoking evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied11:57

FOLLOWING

Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies07:42

Turn on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after admitting Trump is a liar08:02

GOP Confronted: ‘Yes To Neo-Nazis, No To Drag Races’ In Tennessee’s War On Free Speech04:35

Jan. 6 bombshell rocks Trump: Feds eye Trump lawyers05:42

DeSantis eyes Putin’s tactics with media crackdown05:34

Lab leak? The raging debate about how Covid started07:21

Fox News scandal hits Hannity: Watch presenter faces on-air for knowingly peddling MAGA lies06:55

Fox News lies scandal reaches boiling point: Murdochs Wu Tang defense could go up in smoke04:30

Trump fired for crimes as Garland faces Senate spotlight11:47

Murdoch confession bombshell rocks GOP as leaders snipe billion dollar legal scandal07:11

Busted: Trump and DeSantis caught using censorship to try to cancel culture03:58

Fox News chief admits it in a bombshell: We’ve gone from numbers to ‘approved’ lies11:55

Murdoch, Hannity admit it: We knew Trump lied and we didn’t arrest him03:43

Planned bomb coup: Trump will be charged, DOJ vet says in 202302:50

Why magic mushrooms are now legal in Oregon – and ‘promising’ clues for conscience | MSNBC04:43

Fox News bombshell explodes: Murdoch admits to approving lie as billion dollar case heats up11:40

Outrage as GOP pushes AR-15 as America’s ‘national gun’ See Harry Smiths rebuttal MSNBC07:52

Hannity admits lie as ‘time travel’ scandal hits empire Fox News11:33

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on a wealth of new evidence in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit. Fox chief Rupert Murdoch admits under oath that Donald Trump is a sore loser and admits the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. Political analyst Chai Komanduri and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti join The Beat to discuss this breaking news. (This is an excerpt from the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for “The Beat with Ari Melber”: www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 8, 2023

Learn more

Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition05:25

Now Playing

Gun smoking evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied11:57

FOLLOWING

Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies07:42

Turn on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after admitting Trump is a liar08:02

GOP Confronted: ‘Yes To Neo-Nazis, No To Drag Races’ In Tennessee’s War On Free Speech04:35

Jan. 6 bombshell rocks Trump: Feds eye Trump lawyers05:42

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/the-beat-with-ari/watch/smoking-gun-evidence-rocks-fox-news-see-murdoch-and-carlson-admit-trump-lied-164672581595 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos