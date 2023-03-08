Boris Johnson wants to take over No. 10, but Sunak outclasses him

I don’t understand Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister. I met and enjoyed the company of his extended family members. They are intelligent and charming. I have read some of his (often stupid and sometimes offensive) columns in the newspapers. And I watched his bizarre political career with a mixture of amazement and grief, but I still don’t quite know what drives Mr Johnson.

As a journalist, I have met many impressive political leaders, including Margaret Thatcher, Jacques Chirac, Angela Merkel, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and many more. Each of them had a vision. They all wanted to do something for their country and the world as well as be something important for their own ego. Mr. Johnson is not like that. He is all ego and no vision. He speaks in the titles Global Britain, Leveling Up but there is no story. He has ambition but no ideology or coherent plan to govern. And now he would still try to make his return as prime minister and plot against his successor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson certainly has experience in conspiracy. He helped bring down two predecessors, David Cameron and Theresa May. But now many MPs in his own Tory party are fed up with his disloyalty. A leading parliamentary disciplinary committee, the Privileges Committee (where Tory MPs have a majority) says the evidence strongly suggests that as Prime Minister Mr Johnson knew the parties he stood for in Downing Street were breaking the rules coronavirus lockdown in an obvious way.

Boris Johnson, British Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay and Rishi Sunak, in the House of Commons, May 25, 2022. AFP

Mr Johnson will soon face the committee in public, although inexplicably he has already responded by claiming he has been exonerated or vindicated. He does not have.

Coincidentally, last week I needed to check out a Shakespeare quote from macbeth, for use in a new book project. And although the portly, chaotic Mr Johnson bears no resemblance to Macbeth, the historic Scottish military commander and coup leader, they both share the same fatal flaw. They are both consumed by ambition with no obvious goal larger than personal aggrandizement.

Sunak created a positive vibe while Johnson looks like the man of yesterday rather than the comeback kid of tomorrow

Macbeth listens to the witches’ sirens and his ambition is to be something king of Scotland rather than do something. Mr Johnson, too, simply wanted the top job with no clear idea what he wanted to do with it.

Famously, he was even hesitant to support or oppose Brexit. Due to their dangerous ambitions, Macbeth and Mr. Johnson became political assassins, in the case of Macbeth with a knife; in Mr. Johnson’s case with intrigues and clandestine conspiracies against his predecessors.

In Westminster there are suggestions that even now Mr Johnson thinks he can take over from Rishi Sunak and return to Downing Street. But to do what ? Former head of Britain’s diplomatic service, Simon McDonald, said Mr Johnson was arguably the worst of the seven prime ministers, Conservative and Labor, under whom he served. Mr McDonald describes Mr Johnson as both charismatic and also chaotic while Mrs Thatcher was the best and Johnson was the worst prime minister in about 40 years.

The good news is that no one would accuse Rishi Sunak of being chaotic or charismatic. Britain is better off with the quiet hard work of Mr Sunak. He is a detail person. He grasped the complex post-Brexit problems created by Mr Johnson in Northern Ireland. Mr Sunak boldly claims that his own new Brexit deal gives Northern Ireland the best trading terms in the UK and also the best with the EU. He speaks of a historic opportunity to boost Northern Ireland’s economy, albeit in a way that British pro-EU campaigners are very happy about.

At a meeting I attended last week, all the pro-EU talk focused on how Mr Sunak, admitting that a trade deal with the EU is great for Northern Ireland North, opened the door to something similar in the future for the whole of the UK.

More Gavin Esler

The Brexit mess may finally come crashing down in the face of fundamental economic realities. We will see. But Mr Sunak has definitely created a new, more positive vibe between Westminster and Brussels while Mr Johnson looks like the man of yesterday rather than the homecoming child of tomorrow. His serial disloyalty to his own party leaders plays badly with many conservatives who rightly see party loyalty as a vital political weapon. And there is worse to come.

Later this month, the House Privileges Committee will formally ask Mr Johnson for allegedly lying to Parliament. We could end up with a forced by-election in Mr Johnson’s constituency on the outskirts of London, a constituency where locals rarely see their illustrious, but usually invisible, MP. He’s too busy with other things, including vacations. He could lose his seat.

Shakespeare’s full quote from macbeth is that of self-realization. Macbeth said, I have no sting to prick the flanks of my intention, but only searing ambition, which leaps upon itself and falls upon another.

Vaulting ambition can take you to the top of politics. But without a coherent plan to do something rather than just be someone, he overwhelms himself. A fall is inevitable. It’s a tragedy of one kind or another.

Posted: March 08, 2023, 05:00 AM