Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Monocle Minute





NOTICE / Hannah Lucinda Smith lead the charge

Turkey’s main opposition, a coalition of secularists, nationalists and Islamists, has long appeared divided and lackluster. But a three-day crisis worthy of a Turkish soap opera reversed the situation. Kemal Kilicdaroğlu (illustrated), confirmed Monday evening as the candidate who will face President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the national elections on May 14, is an unlikely hero. But half of Turkey is now counting on him to end the strongman’s 20-year tenure and he has a high chance of achieving it. Kilicdaroglu is the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the largest member of the Table of Six coalition, and has long been the presumptive presidential candidate. However, he is a technocratic and uninspiring figure who has lost every election since he took over as CHP leader in 2010. Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist Iyi party, the second largest in the coalition, was no not convinced. At the end of last week, she removed Iyi from the Table of Six, hoping to dictate the agenda by calling on either Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, or Mansur Yavas, his counterpart in Ankara, to run for office. the Presidency. But his gesture seemed to backfire. Although both are charismatic and popular figures, the mayors affirmed their support for Kilicdaroglu, with Aksener becoming marginalized and the future of the coalition hanging in the balance. It wasn’t the end of the story. On Monday, after a weekend of intense negotiations, Aksener was back home. After hours of meetings, the six leaders came out with a signed agreement announcing Kilicdaroglu as their presidential candidate and paving the way for Imamoglu and Yavas to be joint vice-presidential candidates. All this drama has invigorated Turkish opposition voters and Kilicdaroglu is stronger to emerge unscathed. The inclusion of Imamoglu, in particular, gives the coalition a much-needed pinch of stardust and with parties from across the spectrum included on the list, it could appeal to a broad base of voters. The opposition now appears to have its best chance in years to defeat Erdogan. But with two months of campaigning to go, there is plenty of time for other developments. Hannah Lucinda Smith is Monocles correspondent in Istanbul. For more opinion, analysis and insight, subscribe to Monocle today.

