Pak EC issues bail warrant for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry





The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bail warrants for Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, Geo News reported. The ECP made the decision in a case over “contemptuous” remarks against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A four-member bench comprising ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hasan Bharwana and (retired) Judge Ikram Ullah Khan issued the order as the leaders failed to appear in the proceedings, according to the report.

“Therefore, in the circumstances of the case, we had no alternative but to issue a bail warrant against the Respondent for the sum of Rs 50,000/- (fifty thousand) with two sureties of a similar amount each,” the verdict issued by the ECP reads according to the Geo News report.

In the verdict, the ECP said the bail warrants will be executed through the Inspector General of Islamabad Police and ordered the office to take follow up action immediately and register the bail. case on March 14.

In its separate orders for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, the ECP said the respondents had been asked to appear in person on several occasions. However, the respondents did not appear in court, according to the Geo News report.

The election watchdog said the PTI leader had deliberately called for adjournments under one or another pretext and was reluctant to appear before the bench, which they said “amounts to a travesty of the law”. According to the report, the order reads, “Such conduct by the Respondent cannot be tolerated, as his failure to appear before this Board appears to be intentional.”

Last week, the bench was adjourned minutes after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and two other defendants failed to appear before the commission in the case related to contempt of the ECP and the commission electoral chief Sikander Sultan Raja, reported Geo News.

Reacting to the ECP order, Fawad Chaudhry said the order violates the orders of the Lahore High Court. On January 6, the Lahore High Court suspended the ECP’s arrest warrants against Khan, Fawad and party general secretary Asad Umar in the case.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “The Electoral Commission order is a violation of Lahore High Court orders, the Electoral Commission will be summoned to the High Court for contempt of court.

Last year, the ECP initiated contempt proceedings against PTI leaders for allegedly using foul language against the Chief Election Commissioner, according to the Geo News report. Pakistan’s top electoral body also served them several notices asking them to appear in person. However, the PTI leadership failed to appear before the ECP and subsequently challenged its powers in various high courts.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/pak-ec-issues-bailable-arrest-warrant-against-imran-khan-fawad-chaudhry-123030800073_1.html

