Tucker Carlson said he passionately hates Donald Trump, according to new Fox News lawsuits

Tucker Carlson has said he passionately hates Donald Trump and fantasizes in 2021 about the day he will no longer have to cover for his fellow conservative, according to new posts in a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

We’re very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights, Mr. Carlson told an unknown Fox News employee just two days before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents. I’m really looking forward.

I hate him passionately, he added.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for comment.

Since the alleged messages were sent, Carlson has echoed many baseless claims by former presidents about a stolen or rigged election in 2020.

The posts are the latest explosive revelations in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against the conservative news network.

In other revelations, Carlson called Mr. Trump demonically strong, destructive, while calling campaign officials and Trump lawyers liars spreading offensive conspiracies about the election.

It’s incredibly offensive to me,” Carlson said in an exchange. Our viewers are good people and they believe in it.

Carlson isn’t the only one mentioned in the new court documents.

Rupert Murdoch, the network’s owning media mogul, has been captured elsewhere wondering if Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have gone too far with their election coverage.

Maybe Sean and Laura went too far. Alright for Sean to tell you he was desperate about Trump, but what did he tell his viewers? Fox Corp Chairman Mr Murdoch wrote in a January 21, 2021 email to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

Earlier court documents showed Mr Murdoch admitting that some of his top hosts like Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro sometimes endorsed this false notion of a stolen election.

I wish we had been stronger to call him out in hindsight, Mr. Murdoch said in a deposition, according to court documents.

Fox News editors and executives also expressed concerns, according to trial documents.

In my 22 years with Fox, this is the closest thing I’ve seen to an existential crisis, at least on a journalistic level, texted a colleague, the former editor Washington Chief Bill Sammon.

What I see us doing is losing the silent majority of viewers as we chase nuts off a cliff, replied Chris Stirewalt, another former editor.

