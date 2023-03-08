Jokowi requests the execution of the MEF adjusted to the existing budget





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said the government will continue to strive to achieve the goal of achieving minimum essential force (MEF) in 2024. Jokowi said, these efforts will continue by adjusting the amount of the available budget. “Yes, everything, everything is adjusted to the budget that we have, but we really want to try to fill it,” Jokowi said at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, on Wednesday (03/08/2023). Minister Defense Prabowo Subianto also assured that the government will continue to provide the main tools of the weapon system (defense equipment) to achieve the objectives of the MEF. “If the minister said it, for sure, for sure,” Jokowi said. Also read: Additional defense equipment for the Indonesian Navy this year: from the KRI Bung Karno corvette to minehunters Prabowo mentioned Jokowi administration’s support to the sector defense is the biggest in history. However, he warned, the government must prioritize dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years. “He has priorities, we had a very dangerous Covid yesterday, so his priority is that we prioritize people’s safety,” Prabowo said. Also read: The journey of the C-130 Hercules, mainstay of the Indonesian Air Force, from the Soekarno-Kennedy agreement As we know, the implementation of the program minimum essential force (MEF) phase III for the period 2019-2024 is expected to reach 70% by the end of 2024. The MEF is a minimum base force in efforts to modernize the main armament system (alutsista) of the TNI. In achieving MEF Phase III Defense Equipment, each dimension aims to procure defense equipment to augment the force through weapon systems. City of Kompas.idThe Indonesian Navy aims to have 182 KRI units, 8 submarines, 100 air units (pesud) and 978 combat vehicles by 2024. Meanwhile, the Indonesian military aims to have 723,564 small arms units, 1,354 gun/rocket/missile (missile) units, 3,758 combat vehicle units and 224 aircraft units. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Air Force aims to have 344 aircraft, 32 radar units, 72 missiles and 64 air attack units.

