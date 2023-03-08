President Xi Jinping doubts Chinese military’s ability to invade Taiwan

In a startling revelation of the intelligence feed, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, claimed that Beijing is still determining whether its possible invasion of Taiwan will succeed.

He said US intelligence shows Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered his country’s military to “prepare by 2027” to invade Taiwan.

However, he may have doubts about his ability to do so, given Russia’s experience in invading Ukraine – this is likely to intensify doubts among Chinese leader Xi Jinping and senior military officials. about the success of the invasion of Taiwan by the Chinese army.

In a television interview broadcast on February 26, Burns said: “We know, as it has been made public, that President Xi has ordered the PLA, China’s military leadership, to be ready from here. 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that means nothing. means he decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well”.

“I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion,” he said. However, the United States must take “very seriously” Xi’s desire to ultimately control Taiwan, even if military conflict is not inevitable, he added.

Burns said US and European allies’ support for Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of that country could be a potential deterrent for Chinese officials, but said the risks of a possible attack on Taiwan would only increase.

“I think as they looked at Putin’s experience in Ukraine, that probably reinforced some of those doubts,” Burns said. “So all I would say is I think the risks of, you know, the potential use of force probably increase as you go through this decade and beyond, into the next decade as well. So that’s something, obviously, that we’re watching very, very carefully.”

Burns believes that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US and European aid to Ukraine shows solidarity from the West, which the Chinese Communist Party might also consider. “I don’t think there is a foreign leader who has watched Putin’s experience in Ukraine, the evolution of the war, more carefully than Xi Jinping. I think in many ways he was troubled by what he saw,” Burns said. He (Xi Jinping) was surprised by Russia’s very poor military performance. I think he was also surprised by the level of solidarity and support for Ukraine in the West.”

Burns also said that not only the United States, but also European allies are willing to bear some economic price in order to cause greater economic damage to Russia over time, “So I think that’s all in to some extent. Xi Jinping is sober.”

The Taiwan issue is one of the tension factors in US-China relations. The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was dramatically increasing the number of troops deployed to Taiwan, more than quadrupling its current strength, to boost a training program for the Taiwanese military. According to US officials, the United States plans to deploy 100 to 200 troops to Taiwan in the coming months; a year ago the number was around 30. The additional garrison will expand a training program the Pentagon has been reluctant to make public as the US seeks to give Taiwan the capabilities it needs to defend itself .

The report also said that the expansion of training of Taiwanese officers and soldiers by the United States and Taiwan shows that the United States is increasingly determined to help Taiwan, a close partner, to prepare for its defeat in the face of defeat. to the CCP’s potential invasion. US officials have said plans to expand the troop presence in Taiwan had been in the works for months, even before this month’s balloon incident further soured US-China relations. In the balloon incident, a Chinese spy balloon was shot down by US warplanes over the coast of South Carolina after crossing US airspace.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)