Politics
President Xi Jinping doubts Chinese military’s ability to invade Taiwan
In a startling revelation of the intelligence feed, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, claimed that Beijing is still determining whether its possible invasion of Taiwan will succeed.
He said US intelligence shows Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered his country’s military to “prepare by 2027” to invade Taiwan.
However, he may have doubts about his ability to do so, given Russia’s experience in invading Ukraine – this is likely to intensify doubts among Chinese leader Xi Jinping and senior military officials. about the success of the invasion of Taiwan by the Chinese army.
In a television interview broadcast on February 26, Burns said: “We know, as it has been made public, that President Xi has ordered the PLA, China’s military leadership, to be ready from here. 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that means nothing. means he decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well”.
“I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion,” he said. However, the United States must take “very seriously” Xi’s desire to ultimately control Taiwan, even if military conflict is not inevitable, he added.
Burns said US and European allies’ support for Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of that country could be a potential deterrent for Chinese officials, but said the risks of a possible attack on Taiwan would only increase.
“I think as they looked at Putin’s experience in Ukraine, that probably reinforced some of those doubts,” Burns said. “So all I would say is I think the risks of, you know, the potential use of force probably increase as you go through this decade and beyond, into the next decade as well. So that’s something, obviously, that we’re watching very, very carefully.”
Burns believes that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US and European aid to Ukraine shows solidarity from the West, which the Chinese Communist Party might also consider. “I don’t think there is a foreign leader who has watched Putin’s experience in Ukraine, the evolution of the war, more carefully than Xi Jinping. I think in many ways he was troubled by what he saw,” Burns said. He (Xi Jinping) was surprised by Russia’s very poor military performance. I think he was also surprised by the level of solidarity and support for Ukraine in the West.”
Burns also said that not only the United States, but also European allies are willing to bear some economic price in order to cause greater economic damage to Russia over time, “So I think that’s all in to some extent. Xi Jinping is sober.”
The Taiwan issue is one of the tension factors in US-China relations. The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was dramatically increasing the number of troops deployed to Taiwan, more than quadrupling its current strength, to boost a training program for the Taiwanese military. According to US officials, the United States plans to deploy 100 to 200 troops to Taiwan in the coming months; a year ago the number was around 30. The additional garrison will expand a training program the Pentagon has been reluctant to make public as the US seeks to give Taiwan the capabilities it needs to defend itself .
The report also said that the expansion of training of Taiwanese officers and soldiers by the United States and Taiwan shows that the United States is increasingly determined to help Taiwan, a close partner, to prepare for its defeat in the face of defeat. to the CCP’s potential invasion. US officials have said plans to expand the troop presence in Taiwan had been in the works for months, even before this month’s balloon incident further soured US-China relations. In the balloon incident, a Chinese spy balloon was shot down by US warplanes over the coast of South Carolina after crossing US airspace.
(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/president-xi-jinping-doubts-chinese-military-s-ability-to-invade-taiwan-123030800148_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan fails to appear in court and avoids arrest
- President Xi Jinping doubts Chinese military’s ability to invade Taiwan
- On International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to the achievements of ‘Nari Shakti’
- Jokowi requests the execution of the MEF adjusted to the existing budget
- Bollywood gets its second success?
- Google launches fund to help Taiwanese media
- Bipartisan group of senators unveils bill targeting TikTok, other foreign tech companies
- Transwestern Deploys Sports and Entertainment Consulting Platform
- Cricket-Australias Murphy excited to play for possible record test crowd | WKZO | Everything Kalamazoo
- Ivanka Trump steps out in a blue draped dress in Miami
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends employee desk sharing
- ‘No Aliens’: Allegations of Discrimination Distort Turkey’s Response to the Earthquake