Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan fails to appear in court and avoids arrest





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan did not appear in court in Islamabad on Tuesday to answer charges against him in a corruption case. The no-show was apparently a legal maneuver by the ex-prime minister to avoid arrest.

The hearing was arranged by Judge Zafar Iqbal and Khan had to appear in person to answer charges of selling state gifts while in office. The same judge last week issued a warrant for Khan’s arrest, but only the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, can order police to take him into custody.

However, Khan’s legal team filed a petition with a higher court on Tuesday, asking for the arrest warrant against him to be suspended and asking for more time to appear before Judge Iqbal for a preliminary hearing.

After hearing arguments from Khan’s lawyer and the prosecution, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq suspended the arrest warrant and ordered Khan to appear before Iqbal on 13 March. It was unclear whether Khan would comply with the latest court order.

The 70-year-old former cricket star and now opposition leader is embroiled in a series of court cases against him, including terrorism charges brought by police. He has so far avoided arrest and claims the legal imbroglio was orchestrated by the government in an attempt to discredit him.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April, but claimed, without providing evidence, that his removal was illegal and a plot between Sharif and Washington. The US and Pakistani governments have denied the allegations.

The charges in Tuesday’s case accuse Khan of illegally selling state gifts he received as prime minister and concealing the proceeds of those sales from the country’s electoral tribunal.

In October, the court disqualified him for five years. Khan automatically lost his seat in parliament due to the disqualification, which he has since challenged in court.

Mohsin Ranjha, a lawyer for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, criticized Khan for not appearing in court and said the former prime minister did not care about the justice system. Imran Khan appears in court only when he wants to, Ranja said.

Fawad Chaudhry, a close associate of Khan and a senior leader of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party, claimed that Khan could not travel to Islamabad for health reasons. He also said Khan had been threatened with violence. However, Khan was expected to lead a campaign rally in Lahore on Wednesday, despite death threats. Khan has been living in the eastern city of Lahore since November, when he was shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally.

Since then, he has only traveled to Islamabad once last week to appear in court in other cases against him. His party has threatened nationwide protests if Khan is arrested as the former prime minister says his life is in grave danger.

Since his ousting, he has been campaigning for a snap election, another demand which Sharif rejects, saying the vote would be held as scheduled later this year.

Pakistan’s electoral court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Khan and Chaudhry, who is a top leader of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf, accused of making insulting speeches against Sikandar Sultan Raja, who is the head of the election monitoring body.

The court asked the police to bring Khan and Chaudhry before it on March 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistans-ex-pm-imran-khan-no-show-in-court-avoids-arrest-8484738/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos