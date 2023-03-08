Secret meetings, WhatsApps and witness hearing requests

To their supporters, the seven MPs on the Privileges Committee and their small team of legal advisers and clerks investigating whether Boris Johnson misled the Commons are servants of Parliament, carrying out the job entrusted to them by the House.

For Mr Johnson’s allies, however, the inquiry is a partisan show trial designed to bury former prime ministers’ chances of a return to frontline politics.

While the truth is obviously closer to the former than the latter, the Privileges Committee inquiry has taken on certain qualities of a criminal trial due to the fierce battle raging between Mr Johnson’s camp and one of the parliament’s ethical watchdogs.

The battle will come to a head later this month, when the ex-PM will appear before the committee of four Tory MPs, two Labor and an SNP, to testify what he knew about the lockdown parties in Downing Street a audience that will make or break his return prospects.

His legal team, led by Lord Pannick, ironically the KC who in 2019 challenged Mr Johnson in the Supreme Court over the then illegal prorogation of Parliament, demanded that the committee authorize the cross-examination of witnesses, as in a real court case.

In a recently published legal opinion on the inquiry by Lord Pannick and fellow lawyer Jason Pobjoy, they cite the 1992 precedent of Ian and Kevin Maxwell, the sons of Robert Maxwell, whose lawyers were allowed to make submissions to the investigation by the Communes’ social security committees. in their fathers lacking pension funds.

Lord Pannick and Mr Pobjoy said: There is no good reason, in our view, why Mr Johnson should be denied the opportunity to have his counsel speak to the Committee as a witness on any question of principle which arises.

The Committee notes that, unlike Kevin Maxwell and Ian Maxwell, Mr. Johnson is not facing a criminal trial. But of course he faces very serious allegations and potentially severe penalties.

This argument, I understands, was rejected by the committee, which is advised on legal matters by Sir Ernest Ryder, the former judge of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Johnson will be able to have his lawyers attend the oral evidence session, scheduled for the week of March 20, but legal advisers will not be able to address MPs directly.

The House of Commons indicates that legal advisers cannot speak on behalf of the subject of the inquiry during oral testimony and that witnesses must address themselves to committees, which act on behalf of the House.

More than Policy

Any deviation from precedent would require a vote of the entire House of Commons to change the rules.

However, one request from Mr Johnsons’ camp which the privileges committee has agreed to is that witnesses who handed out WhatsApp bombs and gave damning testimony about what happened inside No10 during Partygate be identified to the former Prime Minister and his lawyers.

Although not all of their identities will be made public, Mr Johnson will be able to find out which of his aides testified against him.

I also learned that none of the witnesses had requested that their identity be kept secret from Mr Johnson.

The inquiry itself, which began as a simple matter referred by the Commons in April last year, has since taken on an extraordinary life, with clerks and MPs becoming detectives in tracing WhatsApps and witness statements of staff No10.

Mr Johnson argues the investigation is biased as he claimed it relied heavily on the investigation into Partygate by Sue Gray, who is now chief of staff to Keir Starmers.

But in fact, the Privileges Committee had access to a far larger cache of messages, emails and other documentary evidence than that obtained by Ms Gray through an unprecedented Cabinet Office data dump in November under the direction of by Rishi Sunaks.

Initially, documents offered to the committee last August, when Mr Johnson was still in Downing Street, were heavily redacted. But committee chair Harriet Harman and her fellow committee members were given access to the full, unvarnished and gory details of Partygate.

As I revealed in January the committee investigated the so-called Abba party allegedly hosted by Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie, in November 2020, which Ms Gray did not fully investigate.

The transfer of data led to a number of new leads which the committee followed up, with some of the evidence being handed over in clandestine meetings away from the scrutiny of the village of Westminster.

MPs and their close-knit team also made a site visit inside Downing Street on February 21, to check whether Mr Johnson might have known from his flat above No 11 that parties were taking place .

In their damnation report Last Friday, MPs said they had indeed confirmed a line of sight existed from the bottom of the stairs leading up to what was then Mr Johnson’s flat in the lobby of the press office where those gatherings had taken place. place, and that in order for Mr. Johnson to have been present in the vestibule at the gatherings, he should have proceeded from the staircase through another intermediate antechamber.

Some of the most damning WhatsApps, which revealed even Mr Johnson’s staff at No 10 struggled to defend that they could not have known parties were going on when covid restrictions were in place, only arrived than last Wednesday, the day the committee met to finalize its interim report.

This report was intended to present Mr Johnson with all of their evidence, before he appears before the committee later this month. MPs said they believed he may have misled Parliament in four different ways.

But the former prime minister claimed he had in fact vindicated him for misleading the Commons because the committee could not prove he knew the parties were against the rules.

A source close to Mr Johnson said I Tuesday: The privileges committee will agree with Boris Johnson. His interim report offered no evidence that an outrage had been committed even after nearly a year of work.

And in their latest legal opinion, which was written in October last year but published by the committee only in recent days, Lord Pannick and Mr Pobjoy say: The committee is made up of MPs some of whom are political opponents of Mr Johnson, and many of them who made personal criticisms of his conduct

The allegations against Mr Johnson are serious and the potential penalties severe. In such a context, it is particularly important that the Committee ensure that it orients itself correctly on the relevant principles and adopts a fair and perceived procedure.

However, Tory MPs believe that as his testimonial date nears, it does not look good for the ex-PM.

Some think it is ridiculous that Mr Johnson’s allies claimed the committee was trying to cook up a plot to undermine Brexit when two of the committee’s leading Tory MPs include leading Brexiteers Sir Bernard Jenkin and Sir Charles Walker .

A Tory backbencher said: What bothered me about Sue Gray’s report was that she bottled it up, she didn’t actually investigate the Abba party and everything else. And at the time, Boris Johnson waved that off as some sort of vindication.

So the line Boris and his supporters are taking now is just ridiculous. It’s devoid of logic. How they think it’s going to get him through is beyond me.

I think from their interim report on Friday it sounds pretty serious for Boris and what he and his cronies have been throwing around about Sue Gray has absolutely nothing to do with it.

And reading between the lines of their report, he’s going to have to be seriously impressive in front of them to avoid being found guilty.

I don’t think they’re his enemies on this committee, but they’re people who all have a professional reputation to uphold for doing the right thing.

A former cabinet minister has suggested that Mr Johnson could actually receive a harsher sentence if he tried to challenge the credibility of the committee, as a fellow Tory MP discovered during an investigation by the House of Commons standards commissioner. municipalities.

They added: I’m afraid it’s tempting to start criticizing the referee and complaining about the field of play, but it’s best to focus on the problem, seek to respond to the points raised and plead as securely as possible against any sanction. .