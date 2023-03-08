Who is the man who grew up in poverty and is fighting to replace Erdogan?





picture quote, Reuters 18 minutes ago Turkey’s six-party opposition coalition has announced that Republican Party leader Kamal Kilicdaroglu is running in the presidential election to be held on May 14 this year, as Kilicdaroglu has started his first presidential campaign. the leader of the Justice and Development Party, Rajab Dayib Erdogan. The question is whether Kilicdaroglu will go down in history to end Erdogan’s 21-year rule in Turkey, usher in a new era, or become history and wipe out Turkey’s most important elections? How about Kamaal Kilicdaroglu? Kldarolu was born in 1948 in Balica village in Nizamiye district of Tunceli region. Her father was a government employee and it was not easy to support a family of seven children. According to his personal information, he had no school clothes and one day there was a shortage of clothes, so he borrowed some clothes from his friend to attend a party. Due to the poverty Kilicdaroglu experienced as a child, the fight against poverty was the main reason for his entry into politics. He promised that when he came to power, no child in Turkey would go to bed hungry. Kemal Kilicdaroglu received his primary and secondary education in Ercich, Tunceli, Genk and Elazig. He graduated from Elazig High School of Business. In those years, students graduating from the business high school were not allowed to take the university exam, so he entered the Ankara Institute of Economics and Business Studies. Among their classmates was the leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, but they had little in common politically. According to his friends, Kldarolu was a good student and his teachers wanted him to stay at the institute, but due to his family’s poverty, he preferred to get a job in the “government” as soon as possible. He began his career at the Ministry of Finance after passing the accounting specialist exam in 1971, and ended his professional career as the director general of social security, which he did on a voluntary basis in 1999. In terms of political activities, Kilicdaroglu joined the Republican Party in 2002, founded by the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and stood in the Turkish legislative elections of November 2002 and August 2007, and won the parliamentary election. . the second district of Istanbul. He ran for mayor of Istanbul in the March 2009 local elections, but won with 37% of the votes cast, losing the post to AKP candidate Kadir Topba. In 2010, the CHP General Assembly elected him party president after the resignation of his predecessor, Deniz Baykal. Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been the head of Turkey’s Republican opposition since May 2010 and is known for his strong opposition to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the policies of the ruling Justice and Development Party. He is one of the greatest defenders of secular values ​​in Turkey and of the legacy of Atatürk. Kemal Kilicdaroglu is against Turkish interference in Syrian affairs and has announced that he will restore relations with the Syrian government if it takes power. He criticized the severance of relations with Israel in 2008 because it caused problems for Turkey, he said, before returning to normal last August. Kilicdaroglu visited Iraq in August 2013, and at that time he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, which sparked wide controversy among Turkish politicians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/articles/cer23mr334ko

