These are the times of arrival of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Lampung





Saibumi.com (WSIS), Bandar Lampung – Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and members of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE KIM) arrived in Lampung Province for a working visit on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. READ ALSO: The WSIS rejects the right of the planned Perpres publisher! These are the Points The arrival of Ms. Iriana and OASE KIM members at Radin Inten II International Airport, South Lampung Regency, was greeted by Ms. Riana Sari Arinal, Ms. Ges Akhmad Wiyagus, Ms. Hesti Hilman Hadi and Ms. Heni Ruslan Effendy. From Radin Inten II International Airport, members of Ibu Iriana and OASE KIM were to exercise and play a number of traditional games with the children of the Rawa Laut 2 Public Elementary School in the city ​​of Bandar Lampung. Ibu Iriana then played several traditional games with the students. Like congkak, bekel ball and tablecloth. After that, Ms. Iriana and KIM OASE members planned to go to Bagas Raya Building, Bandar Lampung City to review the socialization of “Golden Young Generation, Drug Free, and Care for the Environment”. There, Mrs. Iriana and her entourage welcomed and dialogued with the students who participated in the activity. In addition, Mrs. Iriana and OASE KIM members are to go through the IVA exam for women to be held at Mahan Agung, the official residence of the Governor of Lampung. At the same location, Mrs. Iriana and her entourage will also review a number of handicrafts from Lampung Dekranasda province. Based on surveillance at Mahan Agung, Iriana Joko Widodo arrived in a black Mercedes BAV Sprinter at around 11:12 a.m. WIB. At the end of her working visit, Ms. Iriana and OASE KIM members will visit the Class II A (Lapas) Women’s Correctional Institution in Bandar Lampung, Bandar Lampung City. It should be known in advance, using a Boeing TNI AU 737-400 aircraft, Ibu Iriana and members of OASE KIM took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase, Jakarta at around 07:15 WIB .

