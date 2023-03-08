Gallup survey finds Imran Khan most popular leader – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan is rated highly by 61% of Pakistanis, while only 36% have a good opinion of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, according to a survey titled Public Pulse Report published by Gallup Pakistan. Monday.

The survey was conducted among approximately 2,000 respondents covering the four provinces and urban and rural areas.

He said the margin of error for such a survey was around 3-4% at a 95% confidence level.

According to the report, Imran received a positive rating from 61% of the population while 37% rated him negatively.

Additionally, 29% of Punjab, 28% of Sindh and 14% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave it the highest positive rating among the provinces for all politicians.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was rated negatively by 65% ​​of Pakistanis while 32% gave him a positive rating. However, people in Punjab rated it more positively than other provinces.

The data showed that nearly three in five (59%) gave his brother Nawaz a negative rating while 36% gave him a positive rating. Additionally, respondents from KP rated the PML-N supremo more negatively than respondents from other provinces.

As for Foreign Minister Bilawal, 36% rated the PPP president positively while 57% gave him a negative rating. Of all the provinces, it got the most positive ratings from Sindh.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, however, was rated negatively by 61% while 34% gave her a positive rating. People in Punjab see it in a positive light compared to other provinces, the survey showed.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman received a negative rating of 57% while only 31% gave him a positive rating. It received the least negative ratings from KP citizens.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari was rated negatively by 67% while 27% rated him positively.

Since 2022, Zardari has gained more favorable opinion among the Public Pulse Report population. However, people in Punjab gave it the most negative ratings, followed by KP and then Sindh, according to the survey.

Other discoveries

The survey also noted that the majority of respondents, 62%, blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)/PML-N for the current economic crisis, while only 38% blamed the previous PTI government.

It is not surprising that an overwhelming majority of those who blame the PDM/PML-N have voting intentions for the PTI and vice versa, according to the survey.

As for unemployment, 21% said someone in their household had lost their job in the past six months.

The survey also indicated that 53% of Pakistanis would leave their current party and vote for a new party if the latter had honest political members and technocrats.

The highest proportion of people who said they would leave their current party and vote for the new honest party were people aged 50 and over. Additionally, 8% more men than women favored voting for the new party with honest political members, according to the survey.

Surprisingly, among political party workers, the highest percentage of voters willing to leave their party for a new one was found in the PTI where the figure was 52%, he added.

He added that 61% of those polled favored Nawaz’s immediate return to Pakistan. The highest proportion of those in favor of the return of former prime ministers came from the KP (67%), followed by Punjab (64%).

Regarding the PTI leaders’ decision to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies, 57% supported the decision.

Among those who said they support his decision, the majority (83%) intend to vote for the PTI, while only 24% of PML-N supporters believe that Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies and to hold new elections is right, according to the survey.

