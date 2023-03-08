Xi Jinping’s New Foreign Minister Speaks: With China and Russia Working Together, the World Will Have a Driving Force

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (Reuters)

At a divisive first press conference, China’s new foreign minister, Gang Qinchided Washington for its Taiwanese policy, while stressed Beijing’s close relationship with Russia.

Qin defended the connection with Moscow and claimed that the links are an example for the external relations of the world.

With China and Russia working together, the world will have a driving force, he said. The more unstable the world becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Russia to advance their relationship, he added.

According to him, there are close contacts between the leaders of the two countries, and that relations between Heads of State constituted the anchor of the relationship. The strategic association (…) will undoubtedly grow stronger and stronger, he stressed.

The foreign minister also accused the United States of seeking only to contain China, blamed the country for creating a crisis and warned that its attitude could derail bilateral relations.

We saw it in the recent episode of balloons. They resorted to the presumption of guilt, dramatized what was an accident, used force and provoked a crisis. The United States is wrong about China, Qin said during his first public press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of China’s Legislative Assembly (National People’s Congress).

During his appearance in the main political event of the year in the Asian country, the foreign minister felt that Washington has taken China as its main geopolitical rival and that it is not about competition. They are trying to contain China. It is the confrontation.

Qin added that the United States keeps repeating that the rules must be followed, but if they try to bring down the other, it’s a match of bad faith.

They won’t get away with it, I cracked. In his opinion, If they don’t step on the brakes and continue in this madness, they won’t be able to stop the train from derailing.and this is strongly rejected by China.

Qin’s harsh and almost apocalyptic words appeared to defy predictions that China would abandon its aggressive diplomacy for a more accommodating stance as bilateral relations hit rock bottom.

The diplomat urged Washington to have an inclusive vision if they want to become great again, stressing that they cannot stop China’s footsteps on the path to modernization.

We hope the US administration will listen to its people, abandon this Cold War mentality and work with China so that the two countries cooperate and benefit, he said.

Relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated by leaps and bounds over the past year due to disputes such as the August visit to Taiwan by then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, trade sanctions and/or the latest spy balloon crisis.

Why is the United States asking China not to supply weapons to Russia, while continuing to sell weapons to Taiwan? Qin wondered. Mishandling the Taiwan issue will shake the very foundations of US-China relations.

China’s Foreign Ministry recently released a report accusing the United States of using multiple methods to maintain global supremacy, which it sees as a global risk.

