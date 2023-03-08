Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia





Indonesian Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto handed over the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base on Wednesday (3/8). The handover was marked by the handing over of a symbolic replica of the key as a sign that the aircraft was ready for operation by the Indonesian Air Force. The handover of the key replica was also directly witnessed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU), Marshal TNI Fadjar Prasetyo, and President of the Commission I DPR RI Meutya Hafid. The C-130J-30 Super Hercules will bolster the transport power of the Indonesian Air Force and will be operated by the 31st Air Squadron Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta. President Jokowi also inspected the plane, then released the curtain of the 31st Air Squadron logo, broke a jug and poured floral water on the fuselage. President Jokowi said the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft has advanced technology and is very good for both military and non-military operations. 98 people can carry full troops with parachutes, if only troops can carry 128 people and carry 19.9 tons of cargo. This means it is good for military and non-military operations and natural disaster relief. Its range can reach all of Indonesia with 11 hours of flight time, President Jokowi said. The Indonesian government, through the Indonesian Ministry of Defense (Kemhan), has ordered up to five C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, where the other four units will be delivered periodically in June, July and October 2023. So that the last aircraft unit will be delivered in January 2024. Defense Minister Prabowo said the C-130J-30 Super Hercules would be able to undergo maintenance and repair work (maintenance, repair and operation/MRO) in Indonesia, which would involve and support the national industry of the defense. “The MRO will be done in Indonesia, just like the previous aircraft that was done at this time,” Prabowo said, referring to the previous aircraft, namely the C-130 Hercules A-1315 whose MRO was done at the level. national. . On this occasion, a C-130 Hercules A-1315 unit was also exhibited, as the first aircraft whose MRO was carried out at the national level, namely at PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI). With the maintenance of the central wing box, the C-130 Hercules A-1315 aircraft can achieve a longer service life, which is more than 20 years. During Wednesday’s event, President Jokowi also said that the development of the national defense posture would be adjusted to the availability of the state budget and would continue to be carried out in stages. In response to this statement, Defense Minister Prabowo said that defense support under President Jokowi’s administration was the greatest in history. “I saw the support of the government of Pak Joko Widodo in history for the defense, the most important. But us, he has priorities, we lived through a very dangerous Covid yesterday, so his priority, we prioritize security of people,” Defense Minister Prabowo said. (Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defence)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemhan.go.id/2023/03/08/disaksikan-presiden-jokowi-menhan-prabowo-serah-terima-pesawat-c-130j-30-super-hercules-ke-tni.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos