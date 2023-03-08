Johnson & Co turns our democracy into a pantomime

Westminster MPs seem like party drones willingly toeing the line so they can dip their snouts into the trough; their allegiance is to the party’s central office, which is in the pocket of the Establishment and not to the general public. Otherwise, why would we have endured decades of deliberate austerity and declining life expectancies for those who are not part of the elite?

An unelected second chamber has been the antithesis of democracy from the start, but especially when it’s full of drone ex-MPs rewarded for toeing the line or oligarchs who have generously funded Central Office in the past.

In offering a knighthood to his father, Boris Johnson (“Outrage as Johnson tries to secure a knighthood for his father”, The Herald, March 7) is simply doing what he has always done and metaphorically putting two fingers up and acts like he’s the most important being on Earth. Brexit certainly doesn’t seem to have hurt her, yet we have all suffered from it. No one will have the cajones to prevent this from happening if the HQ boys sanction him. Rishi Sunak? Who he?

David J Crawford, Glasgow

MARTIN Redfern (Letters, 7 March) believes that the two main candidates for the SNP leadership have double standards, their religious beliefs conflicting with secular legislation, and asks why we should trust them. The inference I draw from this is that he must believe that the only suitable candidate for such a political office would have no moral compass. Someone like Boris Johnson maybe?

David Bruce, Troon

Arrogance of Starmer and Gray



I NOTE proposal that Sue Gray should become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff (“Gray’s move to Starmer team may break civil service rules, says Tory minister”, The Herald, March 7). What strikes me most about this case is the implicit arrogance of both parties involved, who have circled the Westminster block more than once. How did they think such a step would pass without deep criticism from many sides?

Surely Sir Keir Starmer realized that by bringing the person who wrote a report condemning Boris Johnson during Partygate into such a sensitive position, he was pushing the boat, so to speak, from afar. As for Ms. Gray, she surprised many by offering to fill the proposed position. By doing so, she opened herself up to questions about her bias.

I came to the conclusion that for these two mature individuals, their problem was certainly not one of naivety, but rather one of arrogance in that they thought they could get away with it once the dust settled.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie

I ALWAYS appreciate Neil Mackay’s honest and thought-provoking writing. But with today’s column (“Our politics are a sick joke and the voters are the punchline”, The Herald, March 7), it was at its brightest, with every line sparkling with satirical humor and of insight, and refreshingly leaving no political character or even the stalemate of Northern Ireland untouched. It reminded me of the classic Spitting Images.

It lifted my spirits endlessly.

James Devin, Bishopbriggs

Yousaf could be responsible for the SNP



The election for the leadership of the SNP poses a problem for the candidates. The winner will undoubtedly become First Minister of Scotland, but the electorate is made up of current SNP members only. To win, a candidate need only curry favor with those most determined to break up the UK.

So Ash Regan promises that every election will be a test of Scottish voters’ desire to leave the UK. Kate Forbes promises to “establish an appropriate party-based campaign mechanism” (whatever that may mean) to promote the case for secession. Humza Yousaf is upping the ante by promising to be not only prime minister but also “the first activist” to knock on doors and hit the streets campaigning for secession.

However, the SNP leadership has made its choice. The man who embodies the Peter principle and who has failed every time he has occupied transport, justice, health has the open support of cabinet secretaries and the more secret support of the old regime, the Sturgeon-Murrell axis.

His campaign statements on Twitter are edged in SNP yellow, and his “Humza for Scotland” placards are in the SNP colors black and yellow. Angus Robertson, one of Nicola Sturgeons’ closest associates, appears on a yellow-framed poster happily supporting Mr. Yousaf (“Robertson endorses Yousaf to be next FM”, The Herald, March 7).

The party has made its choice. But what about the country? Should we impose as Prime Minister the most incompetent minister in Scottish history (with the possible exception of Joe Fitzpatrick)?

If so, the problem for the SNP is that the Scots are likely to react unfavorably at the ballot box. Yet look on the bright side: it would remove Mr. Yousaf from the health portfolio, where he has done nothing but harm. I’d bet he thought about it, with relief too.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Lighting the light on other failures



IT seems that Humza Yousaf is constantly in the spotlight for his dismal record in various ministerial positions in the SNP government. I would never disagree with that, but why is the media focusing on his track record over the others?

From the day it came to power in Scotland this government has failed miserably in every department, from health, transport, police, justice, education, drug related deaths to everything which is not mentioned above. His total inability to govern the country successfully is due to one thing, the fact that he gave priority to the march towards independence. Unfortunately for the population a change of leader will not change any of this, but a change of government can only be an improvement.

Ian Balloch, grangemouth

Yes, the movement will be refreshed



THOSE who salivate at the thought that they perceive the electoral demise of the SNP and the wider Yes movement are either duplicitously trying to persuade others of what they believe to be an unlikely outcome, or they are very naïve in this regard. concerning Scottish politics. The odds that support for independence will drop significantly even if the SNP were to suffer a setback in the next Westminster, or Holyrood, election are zero to zero.

What is far more likely with a younger team at the helm of the Scottish government, as well as in Westminster, is that the independence movement will grow even stronger overall and self-determination will be achieved sooner rather than later. .

Stan Grodynsky, Longniddry

Staying in the UK is the established will



EVERY authoritative poll indicates that the percentages for against for the UK breakup are at the same level, or very close to it, as they were when the current and outgoing FM took the reins eight years ago.

This is of course with all the benefits of running the administration for many years and the added bonus of a fractured opposition. And the simplistic question being asked still remains slanted towards those who want to break up the UK and doesn’t really reflect the magnitude of what the nationalists are proposing and of course they want it to stay that way. It is doubtful that, in the first decades of this millennium, an impartial and neutral organization would allow such a question to be asked in a yes/no way; it should be Leave or Stay.

Yet despite all of this and eight years of incessant airing of grievances and the countless public relations opportunities that power affords to make their case, the nationalists still lag behind the pro-British side in some ways. It may be time for the SNP to throw in the towel. The established and established will of the people is clearly known to anyone who wants to see the truth.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Why is the housing tax increasing?



SINCE the establishment of the Scottish Parliament, the services of police, fire, water, sewer, main roads and the children’s committee rapporteur have been transferred from local government to central government control. Why then does the housing tax continue to rise instead of falling?

Leslie Mutch, Dingwall

